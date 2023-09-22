I Finally Watched The Blackening, And The Delightful New Horror Movie Is Perfect For Halloween Season

It’s a good time to be a horror fan. The genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years now, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters via new sequels. But there’s also been lots of wholly original projects, including Tim Story’s black comedy slasher The Blackening which was a sneaky box office success . I finally watched The Blackening, and the delightful new horror movie is perfect for the Halloween season.

With September coming to a close, we’re getting deeper into the Halloween season, with all the decoration and costumes that go with it. Many moviegoers like to watch horror during this time, and may be looking for something new. The Blackening is now available to rent or purchase from the comfort of your own, and is the mixture of comedy and slasher vibes that gave me the Halloween vibes I was looking for.

To be clear, the movie isn’t actually set during the autumn. The Blackening actually takes place on Juneteenth, when a group of friends plan a reunion in a cabin in the woods. They find a twisted board game called The Blackening in the basement, and are forced to play by a masked killer. Directed by Tim Story and written by Tracy Oliver and DeWayne Perkins, the movie has a tone similar to Scream. It takes a twist on tropes from the genre, while making social commentary about how the genre (and entertainment as a whole) has treated the Black community over the years.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Blackening’s 97 minute runtime absolutely flies by, mostly because the script is so strong. It’s an excellent satire of slashers, and the pivot between comedy and thrills is expertly crafted. The cabin in the woods concept is tried and true, but Story’s movie is also fresh and original. So it offers the nostalgic experience I’m hoping for during Halloween season, while also not feeling stale.

Of course, much of the success of The Blackening also comes down to its cast. Dear White People’s Antoinette Robinson and Empire’s Grace Byers make excellent scream queens, and X Mayo is the biggest scene stealer as Shanika. Dewayne Perkins is another standout, and is endlessly charismatic throughout the movie’s runtime on top of writing the script.

This October we’re not getting any new Halloween movie, with Jamie Lee Curtis leaving the role of Laurie Strode behind . And while we’ve got an exciting new legacy-quel in the form of The Exorcist: Believer , The Blackening is a great festive choice for a movie night in.