First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed

After years of various setbacks and delays, Indiana Jones 5 finally kicked off filming in June 2021 and wrapped at the end of February 2022. The 2023 movie release is still on track to be released next summer, and at D23 in September, we got our first look at Harrison Ford back as the adventuring archaeologist. However, that official image only showed the character being barely lit by some light leaking into a dark cavern, but not only does today bring our first full look at Ford in Indiana Jones 5, a key detail about the movie has been confirmed.

Starting off, Empire Magazine has revealed that Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones is proudly displayed on the cover of its of its next issue, which drops on Thursday, November 24 (a.k.a. Thanksgiving Day). Check out how Ford’s iconic character is looking these days below.

The above cover is what you’ll find if you pick up the latest issue of Empire at newsstands, bookstores, etc., but if you’re directly be subscribed to Empire, you’ll be to an exclusive cover showing artwork of Indiana Jones in the middle of New York City. That’s because on Empire’s Instagram, the publication confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will be set in the Big Apple during the 1960s.

While Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold teased in January 2021 that the movie would be set in ‘60s New York with a tweet, now we know it’s a done deal thanks to Empire. With 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull taking place in 1957, that means that the next movie will either be set just under a decade after those events or a little over, if we’re following along with Indy in ’68 or ’69. As for New York City, while it’ll be nice to see Harrison Ford’s character in this major metropolis, it stands to reason it won’t be the sole location we find him in given how the Indiana Jones movies thrive on globe-trotting.

If all this only just barely whetted your appetite, good news, there’s more. Empire also shared an official Indiana Jones 5 picture, where we see the character is on a boat out in unknown waters.

Indiana Jones is back!“It’s full of adventure, laughs, and real emotion,” says Harrison Ford. Take a first look at Indiana Jones 5, from Empire’s major world-exclusive new issue.READ MORE: https://t.co/VYFhQ7Rqyn pic.twitter.com/rMGsoxZLKkNovember 18, 2022 See more

Additionally, Harrison Ford told Empire that while shooting Indiana Jones 5 was “tough and long and arduous,” he’s happy with how the movie turned out, saying it’s “full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it’s complex and it’s sneaky.” The actor also said the following about why he decided to reprise Indy again after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull:

I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey. If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.

