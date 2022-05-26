See The First Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5

For years we’ve been anticipating Harrison Ford’s return to his iconic fedora and whip-smart character for Indiana Jones 5 and that time is finally getting closer. During Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center, the Lucasfilm property invaded a panel of announcements to share the first official image from the James Mangold-directed upcoming movie.

The first Indiana Jones 5 image is here and it features Harrison Ford back in his classic outfit in a beautiful silhouette image. Check out Indy back in action, via Twitter :

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The image sees Harrison Ford walking on a bridge as a beam of yellow-tinted light comes from above him, highlighting his memorable profile. It is reminiscent of Spielberg often playing with light and shadows when the character enters a scene in previous Indiana Jones films.

Harrison Ford took the stage at Star Wars celebration on Thursday to the audience’s surprise, alongside John Williams, who was conducting a full orchestra and playing his beloved Indiana Jones theme music, which he will once again compose for the fifth film. CinemaBlend was in attendance. Ford said he was “really proud” of Indiana Jones 5 amidst the first image being shown amidst Star Wars announcements like the first Andor trailer, Jude Law joining Star Wars and another off-topic announcement with the Willow series trailer.

Director James Mangold, who previously helmed movies including Logan, Walk the Line and Ford v Ferrari, takes over Steven Speilberg’s mantle for the first time in the franchise’s history. Speilberg remains an executive producer on Indiana Jones 5 alongside producers Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The fifth Indiana Jones movie has been in active development since 2016, with an initial release date back in 2019, but a number of shake ups delayed the film. Original screenwriter David Koepp was replaced by Jonathan Kasdan, who was then replaced by Dan Fogelman. After Speilberg stepped down as director and James Mangold stepped in, he wrote a new screenplay alongside his Ford v Ferrari collaborators Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones 5 began filming in June 2021 and wrapped in February . The movie starring Harrison Ford has a stacked cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones and Boyd Holbrook. The plot for the film has been kept under wraps, but it is expected to be Ford’s final outing as Indiana Jones.

The upcoming Indiana Jones movie is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023, just a week after the DCEU’s long-awaited The Flash movie and a week before the release of Marvel Spider-Verse spinoff film Madame Web , starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

Indiana Jones 5 comes fifteen years after the last Indy film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull disappointed and divided many fans. Here’s to Harrison Ford’s final time as the action hero hopefully ending the franchise on a high note.