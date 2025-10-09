The Live-Action Tangled Is Reportedly Back In Development, And I Can't Believe A Marvel Star Is Being Considered For A Big Part

Over the past few years we've seen a ton of animated Disney movies adapted into live-action blockbusters. These projects (many of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription) were met with varying levels of success, including the recent Snow White movie. Now it looks like the live-action Tangled is back on the table, and Scarlett Johansson is reportedly being eyed for the role of Mother Gothel.

Tangled is a underrated recent Disney hit, releasing back in 2010 with voice talents by Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. Deadline offered an update on the live-action version, confirming that development for the project has resumed. Michael Gracey is still attached as a director, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson having written the script. But most shocking is the report that Johansson is "circling" the role of the villain, Mother Gothel.

This possible casting shocked me, as she wasn't the first actress that came to my mind for the role. But Johansson continued to have a good relationship with The House of Mouse, even after her Black Widow lawsuit. There's seemingly no bad blood there, plus ScarJo famously voiced Kaa in 2016's The Jungle Book, including the character's signature song "Trust in Me." She also sang during her acclaimed performance in Her.

While Johansson would no doubt crush as Mother Gothel, there are a few other names that fans have been throwing around online. The most popular of which being Kathryn Hahn, who has already played a singing villain to great success as Agatha Harkness in the MCU. Other names being floated around by fans including Helen Bonham Carter and Doctor Who's Michelle Gomez.

Only time will tell if ScarJo is actually confirmed for the live-action Tangled, but it seems like a smart casting choice. Johansson just became the highest grossing movie star ever, and she's continued to work with Disney since wrapping up her time in the MCU. She's also developing a Tower of Terror movie with the studio. So why continue that collaboration and bring her undeniable star power to Mother Gothel?

The Gilded Actress actress and Broadway icon Donna Murphy voiced Mother Gothel in Tangled, so whoever nabs the role will have some very big shoes to fill. "Mother Knows Best" is a banger of a song, and the villain's complicated, abusive relationship with Rapunzel is key to its overall story. And it should be fascinating to see that play out in live-action.

Of course, the biggest casting question surrounding Tangled is what actress might take on the role of Rapunzel. Mandy Moore became a Disney princess voicing her, with spirited dialogue and her silky smooth vocals. And whoever is playing Flynn Rider better have one heck of a smolder.

Tangled is streaming on Disney+ in all of its animated glory, and I'm hoping that some steps forward happen with the live-action version. But if the casting process has begun, that's certainly a very good sign.