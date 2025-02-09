I Just Learned Dwayne Johnson's Sweet Personal Connection To Maui, And It’s Making Me Appreciate The Moana Character More Ahead Of The Live-Action Movie
Can I get a Chee-Hoo?
Since we have to wait almost a year before the next of upcoming Disney movies from Walt Disney Animation, it’s worth looking back on the latest movie from the studio, Moana 2. The movie recently became available to rent and buy on digital platforms, and while I was going through the bonus features, I learned something new about the character of Maui that has made me look at Dwayne Johnson’s character in a different light.
I Just Found Out Dwayne Johnson’s Maui Was Inspired By His Grandfather
While watching the “A New Voyage” featurette on Moana 2’s special features, I learned The Rock has a personal connection to Maui. Yes, I'm talking aside from both characters being Polynesian icons. Check out what he said:
Who is The Rock’s grandpa? His name is High Chief Peter Maivia and wrestling fans should already know him thanks to The Rock bringing him up throughout his professional career. He was a wrestler known as the “Flyin’ Hawaiian," as well as an actor and stunt coordinator. You may have seen him in the James Bond movie You Only Live Twice as a driver who transports 007 and who ends up fighting Sean Connery’s version of the character. In 1981, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and died about a year later at the young age of 45.
Years later, he's returned to the pop culture sphere thanks to his grandson, and honestly, how cool is it The Rock gets to play tribute through a Disney character? It definitely makes me appreciate Maui more knowing that The Rock has a deeper reason and inspiration to him, and that he’s actually used his late family member’s traits to embody a beloved character that a whole generation loves, including his daughters, who see themselves in Moana.
While this may not be new information for everyone, (as he apparently talked about it in 2022) and shared some photos of High Chief Peter Maivia on his Instagram when the movie opened big late last year, I somehow missed the boat the first time around. However, I’m happy I know this movie fact now, as well as other facts the filmmakers delved into in Moana 2.
I Also Love How Maui’s Character Was Deepened For Moana 2
While watching the Moana 2 bonus features, I also really liked what the filmmakers and The Rock had to say about building upon the character of Maui after the original Moana movie. Writer/director Dana Ledoux Miller said this:
It’s so excellent to have a character like Maui challenge toxic masculinity with his role, as he does when he has to forgo his pride and ask for Moana’s help rather than doing a heroic task on his own. The Rock also said this:
Maui is such a great character, and offers much-needed Polynesian representation into the mainstream. Now, I’m so curious how Maui will play when he’s in the live-action Moana, which is set to release next summer.
