I Just Learned Dwayne Johnson's Sweet Personal Connection To Maui, And It’s Making Me Appreciate The Moana Character More Ahead Of The Live-Action Movie

Since we have to wait almost a year before the next of upcoming Disney movies from Walt Disney Animation, it’s worth looking back on the latest movie from the studio, Moana 2. The movie recently became available to rent and buy on digital platforms, and while I was going through the bonus features, I learned something new about the character of Maui that has made me look at Dwayne Johnson’s character in a different light.

I Just Found Out Dwayne Johnson’s Maui Was Inspired By His Grandfather

While watching the “A New Voyage” featurette on Moana 2’s special features, I learned The Rock has a personal connection to Maui. Yes, I'm talking aside from both characters being Polynesian icons. Check out what he said:

There are many traits about my grandfather that you see in Maui. My grandfather was always singing, and he was a very big man. He lived in the spirit of Mana. Tougher than a two dollar steak, too.

Who is The Rock’s grandpa? His name is High Chief Peter Maivia and wrestling fans should already know him thanks to The Rock bringing him up throughout his professional career. He was a wrestler known as the “Flyin’ Hawaiian," as well as an actor and stunt coordinator. You may have seen him in the James Bond movie You Only Live Twice as a driver who transports 007 and who ends up fighting Sean Connery’s version of the character. In 1981, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and died about a year later at the young age of 45.

Years later, he's returned to the pop culture sphere thanks to his grandson, and honestly, how cool is it The Rock gets to play tribute through a Disney character? It definitely makes me appreciate Maui more knowing that The Rock has a deeper reason and inspiration to him, and that he’s actually used his late family member’s traits to embody a beloved character that a whole generation loves, including his daughters, who see themselves in Moana .

While this may not be new information for everyone, (as he apparently talked about it in 2022 ) and shared some photos of High Chief Peter Maivia on his Instagram when the movie opened big late last year, I somehow missed the boat the first time around. However, I’m happy I know this movie fact now, as well as other facts the filmmakers delved into in Moana 2.

I Also Love How Maui’s Character Was Deepened For Moana 2

While watching the Moana 2 bonus features, I also really liked what the filmmakers and The Rock had to say about building upon the character of Maui after the original Moana movie. Writer/director Dana Ledoux Miller said this:

We talked about being a demigod and not needing anyone or anything, and then to have a friendship with Moana that becomes your one vulnerability. What happens when you lose that or that’s been put at risk? What does it mean for someone who is so strong to ask for help?

It’s so excellent to have a character like Maui challenge toxic masculinity with his role , as he does when he has to forgo his pride and ask for Moana’s help rather than doing a heroic task on his own. The Rock also said this:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As larger than life as he is, he is also deeply sentimental. I always like to say ‘The most powerful thing we can be in our lives is ourselves’ and I think that’s what Maui I think has inspired, not only for me, but in talking to fans all around the world.