The Internet And I Can't Get Enough Of How Dwayne Johnsons Is Honoring Robin Williams While Filming Jumanji 4

Jumanji 4 is officially underway, and the first look has fans fired up for what might be the wildest twist the Jumanji franchise has attempted yet. Production kicked off last week, and the first official image shows Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black back in character and standing on a city street. It hints that the game may have finally spilled into the real world. As exciting as that is, fans can’t get enough of the Rock's sweet tribute to the late, great Robin Williams.

The Moana star added an emotional layer when he posted a behind-the-scenes video to his official Instagram, paying tribute to Robin Williams, who starred in the original 1995 film. Johnson has spoken before about how important Williams’ performance was to him, and now he is honoring that legacy by wearing a necklace adorned with the OG flick's prop dice as the final chapter begins.

Check out the clip he shared while driving across the lot in costume, which the internet reacted to instantly.

The comments poured in with love, nostalgia, and excitement for the new movie. Here are some of the standout responses:

🔥🔥Such a dope tribute. I love the Jumanji movies 🙌🏾 — zevarra_ceo

Robin Williams will never be forgotten. — rsquisenberry

1995 cameos!!! RIP Robin Williams ❤️ — whoispatrickspencer

Robin was the best actor. 😩🫶 — bun_in_ice

Robin was a true legend. ❤️ — matthewshakir

That is really awesome Dwayne, honoring Robin Williams like that is super awesome🐉 — izukudeku25

Johnson previously confirmed the film is being shot in Los Angeles and called it a fitting place for the “big finale,” since the fourth installment will close out the franchise for good next Christmas—his emotional tribute pairs perfectly with the excitement around the movie’s new direction. With the core cast reunited, the story seemingly breaking into the real world, and the Smashing Machine actor promising a final film that lands on a “beautiful grace note,” the franchise looks set to end on something big, heartfelt, and worthy of the journey.

You probably missed it, but last month Sony quietly made the next Jumanji movie official by locking it into the 2026 release calendar. Now we finally have on-set footage and real updates from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after being in the dark for a while. The star announced the start of production with an image of a table read of the upcoming movie’s screenplay. At the table read, The Rock was joined by Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan at the center of a long table as they dug into the script for the untitled Jumanji movie that’s officially in the works. As previously announced, it will hit theaters on December 11, 2026.

The most recent film in the series, Jumanji: The Next Level, hit theaters in 2019, so this follow-up has been a long time coming. That movie’s finale hinted at the game bleeding back into the real world, echoing the original Robin Williams classic. With Jumanji 4 leaning into that idea and circling back to the roots of the franchise, I’m beyond excited for the upcoming The Rock movie.