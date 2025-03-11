First Reactions To Meghann Fahy’s Drop Praise The Thriller As A ‘Crowd-Pleasing Stunner’ Following Its SXSW Premiere
Grab the popcorn!
There are plenty of upcoming horror movies that will be splashing across the big screen in the coming months on the 2025 movie calendar, but one in particular from Blumhouse Productions is garnering quite a bit of attention as a must-see movie of the year. Drop starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar premiered at the SXSW film festival this weekend ahead of its April release, and first reactions are overwhelmingly positive.
Meghann Fahy stars as Violet, a single mother who starts getting terrifying drops to her phone while she’s on a first date with Henry (Brandon Sklenar). So what are the film festival attendees saying? Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant gives Drop an 8 out of 10, saying this is an especially fun movie to see with an audience, and you’ll want to immediately watch it again. Of the South by Southwest experience, the critic writes:
Ryan Scott of SlashFilm also gives it an 8 out of 10, calling this “killer thriller” one of the most entertaining rides in a long time. Meghann Fahy carries the weight of this movie comfortably on her shoulders, while Brandon Sklenar proves he’s got that Hollywood “it” factor. Scott continues:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates Drop 3.5 skulls out of 5, noting that every detail matters in this “crowd-pleasing stunner.” The movie has a simple setup, focusing its energy on the claustrophobia and paranoia that build in Violet throughout her ordeal. Navarro writes:
Siddhant Adlakha of Variety says while the film’s plot sounds ludicrous and repetitive, Christopher Landon keeps things moving at a brisk but smooth pace in this disorienting thriller. Adlakha says:
Chris Bumbray of JoBlo gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10 and says it’s one of Blumhouse’s best movies in a long time. Bumbray had a blast (as did the rest of the SXSW audience, he says), and he’d love to see more of this brand of tightly paced, 90-minute thriller. Bombay continues:
Fans of the horror/thriller genre should be excited by the reactions coming out of South by Southwest, since it sounds like Meghann Fahy nails it as Drop’s leading lady. Brandon Sklenar continues to prove himself as well, according to the critics. I’m certainly looking forward to checking this one out in theaters when it releases on Friday, April 11.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
