I Need To Talk About How One Upcoming Blumhouse Movie Is Rapidly Becoming The Must-See Movie Of The Year For Me

We’re still pretty early in the run of 2025 movies , and there’s always room for surprises. But I have to admit that when it comes to the upcoming Blumhouse movie Drop, I’ve been harboring some excitement for this one since the back half of last year. With the trailer for Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon’s latest now hitting the internet, I need to talk about how this new thriller is rapidly becoming a must-see movie on my dance card.

Why Drop Is A 2025 Must-See In My Eyes

As you can see by the lightning fast, and Sabrina Carpenter-enhanced trailer, Drop is set to play out in a unique but tested genre. Unfortunately, this real-time thriller unfolds at the expense of Violet (Meghann Fahy), a widow who’s putting herself back out there in the dating world. What was supposed to be a night out with Henry (Brandon Sklenar) turns into a game of cat and mouse, as an unseen threat gives Drop’s heroine a choice: kill her date, or lose her family.

Watching this trailer back at New York Comic Con in 2024, and then again during my recent screening of Wolf Man, has hammered home how much I can’t wait to see this flick. The concept alone has given me flashbacks to personal favorites like the Johnny Depp/Christopher Walken movie Nick of Time, as well as the Fox series 24.

As such spirited influences have Drop already promising an intense experience of white knuckle tension, I'm pretty much on the line for this movie. And if that trailer wasn't enough inspiration, you should see what director Christopher Landon had to say about why he actually took the gig.

Christopher Landon’s Excitement For Drop Is Infectious

Mr. Landon himself got me even more hyped about this new project during the press line for Blumfest 2024, back at NYCC. After debuting the footage to a room packed with Blumhouse devotees, the helmer behind one of the potentially best horror movies of all time took a moment to chat with a bunch of us on the event's press line.

The mere mention of Nick of Time made his face light up, as he and Meghann Fahy were on hand for some early chatter about their suspenseful thrill ride. So when I asked Christopher Landon what attracted him to Drop’s script, written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, what he shared with CinemaBlend sold me even more:

There's like two boxes that I really want to check. There was a great hook, you know what I mean? Like a really good clean premise, that I really like understood right away, and then also it's very character driven. I was really invested in the idea of Megan's character, and what she has to go through over the course of this night. … When I sat down [to] read the script, it was one of those, like, I flew through it. It was such a page turner, and I felt like ‘This will translate. This is gonna be really fun [for] me.’

I don’t think we get enough real-time thrillers, and even if I did I wouldn’t push away Drop. This upcoming horror movie feels like a breath of fresh air, mostly because the terror isn't something mystical or omnipresent. Violet's plight appears to be a more grounded picture for both Christopher Landon and Blumhouse Productions; even if the thrills are on the same level as a would-be blockbuster.

Then again, if you boil the trailer you watched above down to a movie in which time is the enemy and death is on the line, this is also kind of a homecoming for all involved. Seriously, the only way I think I’d be happier with Blumhouse and Landon at this point is if there were another sick Happy Death Day 3 update putting that project into production.