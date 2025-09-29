As Someone Who's Had Multiple Run-Ins With Coyotes, There's One 2025 Horror Movie I Have To See

https://www.cinemablend.com/television/last-few-seasons-of-the-west-wing-often-criticized-but-i-want-to-talk-about-one-great-final-season-episodeI’ve said this a few times now, but the 2025 movie schedule has been loaded with great horror experiences. From the soulful and thought-provoking Sinners to the white-knuckle thrill ride that was 28 Years Later to the madness of Weapons, there have been some great thrills and chills on the big screen. And while there are still a few more horror flicks coming out before year’s end, there’s one I have to see: Coyotes.

As someone who has had more than a few run-ins with those peculiar canines over the years, the upcoming horror movie starring the dynamic duo of Justin Long and Kate Bosworth as a family being hunted by coyotes seems right up my alley, even if I’m afraid it’ll hit too close to home. That said, I’m on board for Colin Minihan’s next creature feature…

(Image credit: Aura Entertainment)

No Matter Where I Go, I Can't Seem To Escape Coyotes

A few days ago, I prepared to let my chickens out of their coop and noticed my six hens were losing their minds (like, more than usual), which I thought was strange. But before I could get outside, I saw a massive coyote on the other side of the fence just sitting there watching them in their collective state of panic. This isn’t the only run-in I’ve had with these canines since moving into my house three years ago, as we see them walking in the woods or hear them going wild whenever an ambulance drives by at night.

It was even worse when I lived in a small farming community in the heart of Illinois. From hearing about my father-in-law having to scare a pack away when he was working on his pond to watching a group of farmers hunt a few in the fields to watching them run by my house, I’m like a magnet for these big pups.

(Image credit: Aura Entertainment)

This Is What Makes Me So Excited For Coyotes

Though I’ve never been hunted or attacked by a coyote, I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a close call. Honestly, that’s what makes me so excited for Coyotes. When I saw the Coyotes trailer a couple of weeks ago, and was welcomed into an outrageously violent and darkly humorous story about a family being hunted by a pack of angry canines, I was blown away by the concept and bloody kills teased throughout its two-and-a-half-minute runtime.

This movie looks over-the-top in all the best ways. I mean, with Achilles tendons being ripped out, fingers being bitten off, and people being set ablaze, there’s going to be some gnarly kills here. Add a character that looks like a modern-day Delbert McClintock from the terrifying ‘90s horror flick Arachnophobia, and you have yourself a damn good time on the horizon.

(Image credit: Aura Entertainment)

However, Can Justin Long Survive Two Horror Movies In 2025?

Justin Long has been in his fair share of horror movies over the years, and more times than not, his characters bite the dust in bloody and spectacular fashion. From Jeepers Creepers to Barbarian, Long has essentially become the Sean Bean of the horror genre, and it’s honestly one of the funniest running gags in Hollywood. That changed this summer when he played the father of a missing child in Weapons, but it got me wondering…

Will Justin Long’s character survive Coyotes? Is the universe really going to allow us to enjoy two movies where he doesn’t meet some bloody end in the same year? God, I hope so. But at the same time, it would be more good, bloody fun.

I plan on seeing Coyotes as soon as it hits theaters on October 3, but maybe I’ll put the chickens back in their coop before I leave, so I don’t have to worry about a tense run-in with my canine neighbor.