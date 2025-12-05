Critics Have Seen Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, And They’re Begging To ‘Pull The Plug’ On This Franchise
‘Kids, you deserve better-tasting slop.’
When the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game was adapted into a movie in 2023, it was pretty clear by the way the ending set up a sequel that the filmmakers were confident fans would buy in. Sure enough, it was a box office hit, and two years later, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is hitting the 2025 movie calendar for more animatronic frights. Critics have seen the upcoming horror movie, and they've got some pretty harsh opinions.
FNAF 2 takes place a year after the events of the original, with Abby Schmidt (Piper Rubio) reconnecting with Freddie Fazbear and her other friends from the pizza place. Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail and Matthew Lillard also reprise their roles, with Skeet Ulrich joining the universe as Henry Emily, who — at least in video game lore — co-founded Fazbear Entertainment with Lillard’s William Afton. In CinemaBlend’s review of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Eric Eisenberg says the sequel has stooped to new lows. He rates it 1.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Josh Oller of AV Club agrees this sequel is crushed by heavy-duty incompetence, with director Emma Tammi still unable to stage a horror set piece or an effective shock. Oller gives the movie an F and says:
Matt Donato of IGN wonders if even diehard Scott Cawthorn fans will be able to defend this bare-minimum video game adaptation. It lacks enthusiasm in everything it attempts, Donato writes, saying it’s time to “pull the plug, reboot the system.” The critic gives the movie an “Awful” 3 out of 10, writing:
BJ Colangelo of SlashFilm rates the movie 4 out of 10, saying the Jim Henson's Creature Shop creations are fantastic and that the film “absolutely soars” when we finally get Mike in the security office. However, it ultimately fails to deliver anything worth celebrating due to a disastrous script, and Colangelo says Blumhouse would be smart to replace Scott Cawthorn as screenwriter for the inevitable threequel. The critic continues:
Aiden Kelley of Collider, meanwhile, sees plenty of positives, giving FNAF 2 a 6-out-of-10 rating and saying it’s scarier and more entertaining than the original in almost every way. The critic says steps were taken to correct two big drawbacks of the first movie — no real scares and a plot that takes itself too seriously. Kelley continues:
As noted by many of the critics, the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has such a passionate fanbase that there’s likely nothing that will keep them away from theaters. (My own teenage FNAF fanatic is actually at a showing as I write this.) But just to make the critics’ collective opinion official, the sequel is opening to a pretty dismal 12% Rotten Tomatoes score.
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 hits the big screen on Friday, December 5.
