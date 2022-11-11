Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Share Sweet Messages On Instagram After Breakup

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. While it might provide money and awesome opportunities, fame also had its downsides. Namely the way it can make one’s personal life into a very public matter. This is something that Don’t Worry Darling actress Florence Pugh likely knows all too well, considering how much discourse surrounded her previous relationship with Zach Braff. And the two celebs recently shared sweet messages on Instagram, despite their break-up .

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated from 2019 to 2022, and made plenty of headlines in the process. Namely because some folks took umbrage with their age difference, making their feelings known online. But despite their split, the two actors are still having friendly banter online. Case in point: Braff’s recent post on Instagram , where he’s raising money with Scrubs co-star Donald Faison. Check out the post below, and look out for a familiar name in the comments section.

Zach Braff is currently auctioning off a Zoom call with him and Donald Faison on Ebay, raising money for Homes For Our Troops. The organization helps to build specialty homes for veterans who are disabled. This post on Instagram prompted a response from Florence Pugh, who is likely helping the fundraiser get more publicity as a result. She commented:

I’m deffo bidding on this

How cute is that? While plenty of messy celebrity break-ups have happened before our eyes, it seems like Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are in a relatively good place. If only the rest of us could get along with our exes in such an admirable way.

The comment from Florence Pugh prompted a response from her ex Zach Braff. In the midst of responses from fans who were freaking out over their online interaction, the Scrubs alum offered another chapter in this back and forth, posting:

I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans….

Both of these comments have gotten a ton of likes on Instagram, some of which come from fans who are hoping that the former celebrity couple gets back together. Their sweet interaction shows that there is such a good thing as an amicable break-up, or as Gwyenth Paltrow might call it “conscious uncoupling.”

Still, these encouraging comments on Zach Braff’s Instagram stand in stark juxtaposition to the chatter about the former couple while they were still together. They got a ton of hate due to their 21-year age difference, with Florence Pugh even defending herself online . Indeed, the Oscar nominated actress has been the subject of backlash about various aspects of her personal life, including the way she dresses . Plus there were rumors about a feud with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.