Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Share Sweet Messages On Instagram After Breakup
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh might have split up, but it seems there's no hard feelings.
Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. While it might provide money and awesome opportunities, fame also had its downsides. Namely the way it can make one’s personal life into a very public matter. This is something that Don’t Worry Darling actress Florence Pugh likely knows all too well, considering how much discourse surrounded her previous relationship with Zach Braff. And the two celebs recently shared sweet messages on Instagram, despite their break-up.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated from 2019 to 2022, and made plenty of headlines in the process. Namely because some folks took umbrage with their age difference, making their feelings known online. But despite their split, the two actors are still having friendly banter online. Case in point: Braff’s recent post on Instagram, where he’s raising money with Scrubs co-star Donald Faison. Check out the post below, and look out for a familiar name in the comments section.
A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Zach Braff is currently auctioning off a Zoom call with him and Donald Faison on Ebay, raising money for Homes For Our Troops. The organization helps to build specialty homes for veterans who are disabled. This post on Instagram prompted a response from Florence Pugh, who is likely helping the fundraiser get more publicity as a result. She commented:
How cute is that? While plenty of messy celebrity break-ups have happened before our eyes, it seems like Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are in a relatively good place. If only the rest of us could get along with our exes in such an admirable way.
The comment from Florence Pugh prompted a response from her ex Zach Braff. In the midst of responses from fans who were freaking out over their online interaction, the Scrubs alum offered another chapter in this back and forth, posting:
Both of these comments have gotten a ton of likes on Instagram, some of which come from fans who are hoping that the former celebrity couple gets back together. Their sweet interaction shows that there is such a good thing as an amicable break-up, or as Gwyenth Paltrow might call it “conscious uncoupling.”
Still, these encouraging comments on Zach Braff’s Instagram stand in stark juxtaposition to the chatter about the former couple while they were still together. They got a ton of hate due to their 21-year age difference, with Florence Pugh even defending herself online. Indeed, the Oscar nominated actress has been the subject of backlash about various aspects of her personal life, including the way she dresses. Plus there were rumors about a feud with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.
Florence Pugh has a number of exciting projects coming up, including a role in Dune: Part Two and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.