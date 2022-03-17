Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Both Killed It On The Red Carpet This Week, But Both Did It Totally Solo

I don’t know about you, but I always find the dynamics of celebrity couples fascinating to observe. Take actors Zach Braff and Florence Pugh, for example, who have been dating since 2019 after meeting on the set of In The Time It Takes to Get There short film. The 21-year age gap of their relationship has spurned a lot of criticism online, which Pugh has called “ridiculous,” but the two have remained steadfast committed to one another regardless. Interestingly, though, the two both killed it on the red carpet this week – yet both did it totally solo.

Now, I can guess what our readers are probably thinking: how Sway? What happened? Are they broken up? The answer is no, nothing so insidious is afoot for the couple. It would appear only that Florence Pugh and Zach Braff both had their own red carpet events to attend on the same night.

Florence Pugh Goes Diamonds And Full Silk

In particular, the Black Widow star had to be all the way in merry-old-London, England last night. Per Daily Mail, she started the evening in one black mini dress look for the 2022 BAFTA awards. (Florence Pugh isn’t there for a specific nomination, just showing up and out.) Later on, Pugh was seen in an altogether new ensemble – a pink silk Halpern creation – on the red carpet for Netflix’s after party, as well as the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co fashion and film party. See her Instagram outtakes from the night here:

Zach Braff Flies Solo For Latest Film’s Opening Night

At the same time, over five thousand miles away, Florence Pugh’s boyfriend Zach Braff was stunting solo on the Cheaper By the Dozen remake’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles. The reviews are already in for Braff and co-star Gabrielle Union’s lead turns in the film, but for our purposes here, we’ll just say Braff definitely gets an A+ for his pin-stripe suit for the occasion.

Zach Braff of course wasn’t entirely alone at the Cheaper By the Dozen premiere. He was also joined by the rest of the cast of the Disney production, along with some of their noteworthy significant others (that don’t include Florence Pugh). Nothing like a Dwayne Wade red carpet cameo, as seen below:

Clearly, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have very busy schedules, and it very well could get more hectic in the coming months, what with the former rumored to be cast in Dune 2. Pugh’s role in Don’t Worry Darling (that evidently got extra steamy with co-star Harry Styles) is also slated for a September 23, 2022 release date. She has two other movies in post and two in the midst of filming, one a Christopher Nolan entity and the other with boo-thang Zach Braff at the helm as director/writer/producer.

So, the couple are likely then getting some, if not all, quality time together amidst their impressive careers. At the very least, it hasn't been a 10-year red carpet hiatus like for Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend... To keep tabs on Zach Braff, Florence Pugh and other stars’ upcoming projects, bookmark the upcoming 2022 movie releases!