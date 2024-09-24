Following The Alleged Drama Between Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni, See How The It Ends With Us Director Celebrated The Movie's VOD Release

While the rumors and alleged drama surrounding It Ends With Us and its release on the 2024 movie schedule were overwhelming, the film’s director Justin Baldoni is keeping things positive. While both he and Blake Lively haven’t directly addressed the reported feud that took the internet by storm in August, the director and Ryle actor recently took to his Instagram to celebrate the movie's VOD release.

In the weeks since It Ends With Us' theatrical release, Justin Baldoni has used his Instagram to post about fan interactions, comments from viewers who were inspired by the film and resources for those who are experiencing domestic violence. Now, he’s taken to his IG stories to promote the VOD release of the book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, take a look:

(Image credit: Justin Baldoni's Instagram)

Along with promoting the fact that you can buy or rent It Ends With Us online, he also linked to a video of the first eight minutes of the film, which features both him as Ryle and Blake Lively as Lily:

A post shared by Fandango (@fandango) A photo posted by on

Notably, the video features the reportedly rewritten rooftop scene that Ryan Reynolds tinkered with. That situation, along with reports of Livley talking about set disagreements , Baldoni not being photographed with her or any other cast members, old interviews of the Gossip Girl actress resurfacing, claims that there were multiple cuts of the movie and more caused the outburst of reported drama online.

Read Our Review Of It Ends With Us (Image credit: Sony) It Ends With Us Review: The Blake Lively-Led Film Proves To Be A Strong Adaptation With A Few Inherent Flaws

When it comes to direct comments about said alleged drama, though, we haven’t heard much. Brandon Sklenar did address the rumors in an Instagram post, and he said he’d be very willing to reprise the role of Atals if the sequel, It Starts With Us , happens .

However, other than a rumor that Lively was surprised by the narrative online, we haven’t heard anything directly from her or Baldoni regarding how they feel about the online discourse surrounding their film.

Now, while the Jane the Virgin actor hasn’t commented on the rumors, he has spoken highly about his co-star. When the feud rumors really started to pick up, Baldoni said Lively should direct the sequel . He also said he’d love to work with her and Ryan Reynolds again, noting that he couldn’t “summarize Blake’s contribution [to the film] in one sentence,” and that her husband “was so generous.” He also called the Deadpool star “a creative genius.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors