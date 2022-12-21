Following Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Reunion, Harrison Ford Praised Ke Huy Quan's Performance In Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ahead of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford reunited with his Temple of Doom co-star Ke Huy Quan. Both actors have had interesting and separate careers following the 1984 release of their film together. However, Quan recently had a career resurgence after starring in the critically acclaimed A24 feature Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film touched the hearts of many, including Harrison Ford, who recently praised his former co-star in a sweet way.

In an interview with Uproxx, while discussing his new show 1923, Ford talked about what it was like to see Quan after such a long time. He also revealed he saw the Daniels film everyone is buzzing about, and didn’t seem to have enough great things to say about the former child actor. He said of their reunion:

Oh yeah. Yeah, it was great to see him. I mean … I’ve had the opportunity to see the film. He is really terrific in his movie. And I’m so glad to see him … and what he has become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy, too.

It’s so wonderful that Ford kept track of Quan’s career after all these years. The two touched the hearts of all audiences in Temple of Doom, and now their reconnection is giving us such great nostalgia. Quan is incredible in Everything, Everywhere, so it really isn’t such a surprise that Ford loved the film as much as everyone else did. Quan is also getting a number of accolades for his performance in the film, including a Saturn Award, a Gotham Award and a Golden Globe nomination. Quan is also is a fan-favorite for an Oscar nomination. Ford could not be happier for him, saying:

And well deserved! Well deserved.

Ford is right, Quan is the beating heart of Everything, Everywhere. He gives an incredibly moving performance as Waymond Wang, the husband to Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn. The two have a complicated relationship that carries across the multiverse. One moving scene in particular is for sure to make viewers' hearts break and make them fall in love with Quan (in every lifetime). The attention is so warranted, as his return to the big screen has been a long time coming.

Quan and Ford’s chemistry as unlikely partners in Temple of Doom is incredibly memorable too, and if you're like me, you're hoping for some of this Indiana Jones magic to be incorporated in the upcoming film Dial of Destiny. Ford is reprising his role as the titular archeologist in one last big screen adventure. The trailer is absolutely thrilling and features supporting performances from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, so Indy fans have a lot to look forward to.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, 2023, but in the meantime, Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford fans can revisit Temple of Doom, which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. For more information on what else is coming to theaters and streaming next year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.