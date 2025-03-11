Gal Gadot Told Her Daughters About Playing The Evil Queen In Snow White, And Her Kids Did Not Hold Back: ‘It Was Two Different Reactions’

At least they were honest.

Gal Gadot in Snow White.
(Image credit: Disney)

One of the most talked about movies on the 2025 movie schedule isn’t a Marvel movie or the next Avatar installment, but the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s classic Snow White. At this point, it’s far from clear how audiences will respond to the film, but we can be sure two members of the audience will be very interested in how the movie turns out, Gal Gadot's eldest daughters.

Gadot plays the Evil Queen in the new Snow White opposite Rachel Zegler as the title character. Appearing on GMA, the actress talked about her two eldest daughters, who had very different reactions to finding out their mom, who had once been Wonder Woman, was now going to be the bad guy. Gadot said…

I told them ‘Yeah, I’m gonna film Snow White’ and they were so happy. And then Alma asked ‘Who are you going to play?’ And Maya goes ‘What do you mean? Snow White.’ And I’m like ‘Uh-uh, I’m gonna play the Evil Queen.’ And Maya goes ‘What? No!’ She was very dramatic. And Alma was like [grinning] ‘Oh.’ She liked it. Yeah, it was two different reactions.

One can understand a kid not liking it when their mom plays the villain. Gadot has traditionally played heroes, and kids are (hopefully) always going to see their parents that way. Of course, actors often say playing the bad guy is more fun, and the older child, being 13, is probably old enough to see that.

In the original animated Snow White, the Evil Queen is arguably the more interesting character when compared to Snow White. The Snow White trailer also shows that the Evil Queen will have at least one song, and a good villain song in a Disney movie can make a film.

Of course, the Evil Queen was reportedly so scary that kids in the theater watching the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs reportedly wet themselves, so maybe it’s understandable why somebody’s kid may not want to see their mom that way. My own kids are pretty terrified of the Evil Queen. I'm pretty sure I scarred one child when I took her on the Snow White ride at Disneyland.

Will seeing Mom play the villain make the villain more appealing, or make Mom a little more scary? Check out Gadot’s full comments below.

A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

A photo posted by on

Snow White’s box office prospects are a big question right now. It’s unclear just how popular the film will be, but if Gal Gadot is an excellent Evil Queen that could go a long way to making the latest Disney live-action remake a solid hit. We'll find out when the movie hits theaters next week.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

