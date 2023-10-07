Gareth Edwards' The Creator Includes A Cool Rogue One Cameo That Makes Total Sense

Gareth Edwards’ first movie since Rogue One may not be another Star Wars movie, but The Creator has some of a galaxy far, far away in its DNA. Not only is it the Rogue One director’s first movie in seven years , it also includes some fun nods to the 2016 movie… that is, if you look hard enough.

The Creator VFX Supervisor Jay Cooper has a deep history with the Star Wars universe given he’s been with Industrial Light & Magic since 1998 and had a hand in past films all the way back to 2002’s Attack of the Clones. When recently speaking to The Direct about his work on The Creator, he shared that there is a direct connection between the new sci-fi movie and Rogue One. As he shared:

We have an Easter egg of K-2SO [from Star Wars: Rogue One] in the movie as well. But you know, you're gonna have to find that one on your own… It’s in there. I can circle it if I’m given the chance.

You may remember K-2SO as the tall and lanky droid that was reprogrammed from being an Imperial security droid to serving the Alliance, voiced by Alan Tudyk. He was the co-pilot for Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in 2016’s Rogue One. As Cooper shared, K-2SO is somewhere in The Creator, but the VFX supervisor decided to keep the exact location of the cameo close to the vest for now. When you see The Creator on the big screen, hunt around and see if you can find it!

The Rogue One cameo makes sense because the movie is basically riddled with droids and robots given its subject matter. Plus, since Gareth Edwards is the director behind both Rogue One and The Creator, it’s a fun and subtle way to tie the two films together. It’s kind of the perfect easter egg too considering it’s possible K-2SO could make his return in the upcoming second season of Andor after being absent from the first season.

The Creator is an original science fiction film that was co-written by Gareth Edwards alongside Chris Weitz. The movie takes place in 2055 in an imagined future where artificial intelligence created by the U.S. government detonates a nuclear warhead over Los Angeles, California. After the bombing inspires a war between humans and AI, the movie follows John David Washington’s sergeant Joshua Taylor as he is tasked with locating and destroying a weapon that turns out to be an AI that is modeled after a young girl.