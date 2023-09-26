Critics Have Seen The Creator, And They’re Split On John David Washington’s New Sci-Fi Blockbuster
Gareth Edwards' A.I. thriller hits theaters September 29.
John David Washington is set to take on A.I. and a weapon strong enough to destroy humanity when The Creator hits theaters on Friday, September 29. The weapon that ex-special forces agent Joshua is tasked with eliminating, however, is an Android child he nicknames Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), which turns out to be a problem in writer/director Gareth Edwards’ upcoming sci-fi thriller. Critics have seen the movie ahead of its release, and they’re here to share what we should know about The Creator before deciding whether or not to hit up the theater this weekend.
First reactions to the movie seemed mostly positive, with some people who caught early screenings calling The Creator “life-changing” and praising it as one of the best movies of the year. But now that critics have had a chance to expand their thoughts, they are not in agreement about the overall quality of the film. Let’s see what they’re saying:
Critics Call The Creator’s Plot Half-Baked And Unoriginal
In CinemaBlend’s review of The Creator, our own Mike Reyes writes that Gareth Edwards doesn’t deliver a story that is either new or impressive. The talents of John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles are wasted on a plot that is both ham-fisted and half-baked, he says. Reyes rates it 2.5 stars out of 5, concluding:
Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse echoes these thoughts and says Gareth Edwards and co-writer Chris Weitz wanted so badly to make an original movie that they ended up recycling ideas from other films and combining them into something less potent. In the critic’s words:
David Rooney of THR says the film’s message of interspecies harmony is telegraphed with such insistence that it ends up feeling fabricated. Rooney says:
However, not everybody shared these critics' opinions.
Others Say The Creator Is Thought-Provoking And Timely
Pete Hammond of Deadline praises 7-year-old newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles for stealing the movie with a performance that would be impressive from an actor of any age. The movie overall is thought-provoking and timely, Hammond says, continuing:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY rates The Creator 3.5 stars out of 4, and while he agrees that the co-writers’ influences are obvious, from Star Wars to Apocalypse Now, Gareth Edwards’ film feels “extraordinarily original.” Truitt continues:
The critics may not be in consensus about how much they enjoyed the movie, but there seem to be plenty of positive things to say about the visual effects, and original or not, The Creator tackles the timely issue of artificial intelligence. So if this movie sounds up your alley, you’ll be able to see it on the big screen starting Friday, September 29. You can also check out our 2023 movie calendar to see what else is coming soon to theaters.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
