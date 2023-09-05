Gary Busey Was Allegedly Involved In Hit-And-Run Accident, And Woman Involved Makes Claims About Ensuing Confrontation With The Actor

Veteran actor Gary Busey has continued to work in recent years, taking on a variety of (occasionally unconventional) productions. At the same time, he’s also experienced a number of personal setbacks, including some legal issues. It now seems the Oscar nominee may find himself in more hot water. Busey was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident days ago, and a woman who was apparently involved has spoken out. And while giving her account, she shared details about a confrontation she purportedly had with the actor after the vehicular moment occurred.

The lady, whose name was not revealed, said that said accident happened last Wednesday in Malibu. At the time, she was reportedly driving down Pacific Coast Highway, when the Lethal Weapon star quickly pulled out of a shopping center. She says that in doing so, the actor hit her back bumper and proceeded to drive away instead of stopping to exchange information. She then proceeded to chase down the 79-year-old star and while doing so, recorded a video, which was shared with TMZ . The clip shows her trying to flag the Hollywood vet down only for him to keep going.

Ultimately, she caught up with Gary Busey at a parking lot that was in proximity to a restaurant. As the video shows, what resulted was a tense discussion. Busey, when confronted, mentioned that he has auto insurance with Progressive, though he didn’t provide further details, much to the woman’s dismay. Before leaving, he also told her, “I’m private.” As of this writing, police are looking into the matter, and Busey’s team has not responded.

As mentioned, this is just one legal-related situation that’s befallen the Point Break alum in recent years. It was in August 2022 that Gary Busey was arrested on multiple charges , including criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree. The charges stemmed from a situation that purportedly occurred at the Monster Mania Convention, where a fan claims he put his face close to her breasts and attempted to undo her bra. Busey subsequently denied the claims , saying the woman fabricated the story.

The past decade or so has also seen the actor deal with some financial issues. He declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy in February 2012 and eventually reached a court settlement that December. At the time, the Sharknado 4 alum found himself $500k in debt, with the court agreeing to have $57,303.63 of that wiped away. Though at that point, he still owed $451,297.33.

These days, he’s seemingly kept a relatively low profile, aside from a gig here and there. One of his most recent credits is Pet Judge, a court comedy miniseries that saw him dishing out justice over animal-related matters. In 2021, he also appeared on an episode of Shameless, playing the role of Frank Gallagher’s father.

We’ll have to wait and see how this reported hit-and-run investigation pans out. What should be made clear is that the woman involved did not have actual footage of the alleged collision. Whether police find probable cause to take legal action remains to be seen.