Gary Busey Has Been Arrested On Multiple Charges, Including Criminal Sexual Contact

Gary Busey, known to many for his lengthy acting career, is currently in the midst of a serious legal situation. The 78-year-old performer was recently arrested and is now facing multiple charges stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred earlier this month. Among the charges that Busey is now looking at are two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree. The actor was booked amid an investigation that’s said to be ongoing.

News of Gary Busey’s arrest was confirmed by a press release issued by the Cherry Hill Police Department of New Jersey. Per the Twitter release, the incidents are connected to the Monster Mania Convention, an annual event that was held at the Doubletree Hotel in the aforementioned city from August 12th to the 14th this year. Busey was reportedly one of the people in attendance, as evidenced by a social media post shared by a fan at the time.

The Predator 2 star is currently facing four charges in total. Aside from the previously mentioned two counts of criminal sexual contact, he’s also been hit with a count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual content in the fourth degree as well as a disorderly conduct count of harassment. As of this writing, the actor’s reps have not provided a statement on the matter, and it's unclear as to whether the star, who resides in Malibu, California, is still in New Jersey at this time.

While specifics on the situations have not been released at this time, it’s said that Cherry Hill police responded to the situation during the weekend of the Monster Mania Convention. The police department is asking that anyone with further information on what occurred reach out to local authorities.

Gary Busey is probably best known to the public for his role in 1978’s The Buddy Holly Story, in which he played the titular musician. The star would ultimately be nominated for an Academy Award for his work. He’s likely also remembered for his role in Kathryn Bigelow’s Point Break, which paired him with his “very vulnerable” colleague Keanu Reeves. In recent years, Busey has starred in the Sharknado franchise and was also a member of the Piranha 3DD cast. And just last year he appeared on the final season of Showtime’s long-running drama series, Shameless (a show streamable with a Netflix subscription).

The star has faced other personal setbacks over the years. In 2012, Gary Busey filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, with the case persisting for most of the year. After it was all said and done, the actor managed to have $57,303.63 worth of debt wiped off his tab of $500,000.

Further updates on the Monster Mania Convention situations are sure to arrive sooner rather than later. Only time will tell how the Hollywood star at the center of the situation will choose to proceed.