Get Ready To Relive Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Scandalous Trial For 'In-Depth' New Project

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appears to finally be over. Verdicts have been read, settlements have been reached. But considering the media attention that the case got last year, it’s likely one people will talk about for years to come, and that will continue with an upcoming three-part documentary series from the BBC’s Channel 4.

Deadline reports that Depp V Heard, as the documentary is currently titled, promises to be the first “in-depth” look at the legal drama between the two stars. The film will be produced by Bitachon 365 and will be directed by Emma Cooper, who came together for the Netflix documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which earned her a BAFTA nomination.

The series will combine actual courtroom footage with news and existing interview footage, so it doesn’t sound like there are plans to do new interviews with anybody involved in the case. As such, Depp V Heard may not be looking to break any new ground in the case, but will likely bring everything together for anybody who wants to get the whole story in one place.

Just about one year ago the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went to trial. It was full of allegations of abuse from both sides, though the focus was on public statements each one had made, which the other saw as defamation. In the end, the jury found both sides libel, but Depp was awarded significantly more money in damages.

Both sides would then appeal the verdict, and it looked like we would be heading back to court once again. However, Amber Heard would announce plans to settle the case at the end of 2022. Heard agreed to pay Depp $1 million, significantly less than the over $10 million he had been awarded. Depp agreed to donate the money to charity.

All of this will certainly be discussed in the new series. Of course, this won’t even be the first film production based on the defamation case. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, a dramatic take on the defamation case was produced as a streaming film last year, only a couple of months after the verdict had been read. If nothing else that movie missed out on the end of the story, however, as it was made prior to the decision by Amber Heard to settle the case.

Since the verdict, both Depp and Heard have seemingly moved on with their lives. Depp is working on his Hollywood comeback while Heard is reportedly living in Europe with her daughter. Exactly when this new documentary series will be released is unknown, but if it’s as popular as the trial was, both celebrities may be back in the spotlight together before too long.