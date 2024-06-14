'You Gotta Know Where To F--king Put ’Em’: Gladiator 2’s Joseph Quinn Talks Ridley Scott And His Wild Camerawork On Set
Joseph Quinn is in awe of Ridley Scott's work on Gladiator II.
Gladiator II has been a film very long in the making, but now it is almost here. While director Ridley Scott had been talking about a follow-up for decades we didn’t really know if we’d ever see it, but now we know just how serious Scott was, as Joseph Quinn has talked about what the set was like and the director’s wild camerawork.
In an interview with GQ, Joseph Quinn, who plays Emperor Caracalla in the Gladiator II cast, says that he only found out about the movie as he was finishing filming A Quiet Place: Day One, but what he heard made him want to be part of the project. He explained…
From all accounts, working with Ridley Scott has to be a pretty intense experience. Joseph Quinn has talked about how wild the production was but the actor is clearly impressed with the director. At one point there were apparently as many as eight cameras running simultaneously. It’s hard to imagine most directors being capable of managing something like that, but Quinn was impressed with Scott’s ability to do so. He said…
You certainly do need to know where to put them. With that many cameras, it’s about not only aiming them at whatever they need to be filming but making sure none of them get in the way of the others. I’m honestly having difficulty figuring out how you put eight cameras in the same space and avoid having one of them accidentally get another camera in its shot.
And yet, apparently, it all worked out. We’ll have to see what happens with the end result when the Gladiator II release date arrives in November, but there doesn’t seem to be much question that the production of the film was a herculean task that was executed to near perfection. It sounds like Quinn is just happy to have been part of it. He continued…
While even Russell Crowe has concerns about Gladiator II, it will be interesting to see how the new film, set decades after the original, compares. The first movie won the box office and won Oscars, if nothing else it sounds like the sequel will have some Oscar-worthy camera work.
Dirk