‘It’s Nuts’: Gladiator 2’s Joseph Quinn On Nerves When Jumping Into Ridley Scott’s Beloved Franchise

Actor Joseph Quinn became a breakout star thanks to his performance as Eddie in Season 4 of Stranger Things (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription). Since then he's taken on a number of high profile gigs, recently cast as Fantastic Four's Human Torch as well as playing a role in the cast Gladiator 2. And the 30 year-old actor recently explained why he was so nervous stepping into Ridley Scott's set.

What we know about Gladiator 2 is limited, but cinephiles are psyched to finally return to that franchise... even without Russell Crowe's Maximus. Quinn is reportedly playing Co-Emperor Caracalla, and his fans are eager to see him in the long-awaited sequel. While speaking with EW, he revealed his reaction to the movie's scale. In his words:

It's bonkers, it's nuts. That's the thing with working on a film like that, it changes your perspective on things. The fact that on a film of that scale, they built ancient Rome in Malta and to bear witness to that is truly awesome.

Honestly, points were made. Gladiator 2 sounds like a massive production, which will allow Ridley Scott to transport both the cast and crew and the audience back to Ancient Rome. And for an actor who only recently got his big break, it was no doubt a "pinch me" moment seeing just how big of a movie the upcoming drama is.

Gladiator was a wild success when it hit theaters back in 2000, winning Best Picture and becoming the 2nd highest grossing film of that year. There are big shoes to fill for the sequel, but luckily Scott is back behind the camera, and with some A-list talent attached.

Of course, the scale of Gladiator 2 might be the new norm for Joseph Quinn. He recently signed on to play the Human Torch in the MCU, a role previously played by Chris Evans. Fans have been waiting a long time for that quartet of heroes to join the shared universe, and smart money says they'll be around for the long haul. So Quinn will no doubt get used to working on giant blockbusters.

Later in that same interview, the Stranger Things fan favorite spoke about being nervous to tarnish the legacy of Scott's original film. And it doesn't sound like he's the only one who felt that way. In his words:

We all were very aware of the legacy of the first film. So many people get misty-eyed about it. So going anywhere near it again felt a little scary.

That's pretty understandable. And since the Gladiator sequel took decades before getting into production, the expectations are going to be even higher. Hopefully we're treated to some footage from the movie sooner rather than later. Luckily the first Gladiator 2 footage was screened at CinemaCon, where Paul Mescal was shown fighting a Rhino.

Stranger Things Season 5 is on its way, and it'll be the final chapter for the beloved show. Fans are still wondering if Eddie is really dead, so we'll have to see if Joseph Quinn pops up at all.

Gladiator 2 is expected to hit theaters on November 22nd. in the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.