Gladiator II’s Paul Mescal On The ‘Totally Right’ Advice He Received From Ridley Scott On His First Day Of Filming: ‘No F—ing Good’
Ridley Scott had some blunt words of wisdom before filming Gladiator II.
One has to imagine that for Paul Mescal the upcoming Gladiator II was a nerve-wracking experience. He was taking over the lead in the sequel to a movie that was both a box office success and an Oscar winner. He was going to be directed by the iconic Ridley Scott. And yet Mescal says there weren’t many nerves after his initial awe, because Scott made it clear he wasn’t going to stand for that.
Based on the Gladiator II trailer, the movie is going to look quite incredible with its recreation of ancient Rome, and in an interview with our sister site Total Film, star Paul Mescal certainly confirms that was the case. But he says that he didn’t have much time to get nervous because Ridley Scott took care of that fairly quickly, with the first thing he told the actor before filming began. Mescal said…
Ridley Scott is certainly a director who tells it like he sees it. He’s been bluntly critical of sequels to his films made by others when other directors might simply stay quiet. He’s called Gladiator II one of the best movies he’s ever made, so he’s certainly not downplaying its potential and he’s setting expectations quite high.
The idea that Mescal would be nervous certainly makes sense. Who wouldn’t be in his shoes? The actor admits he had to get out of his own head when it came to being in the Gladiator II cast. He says Russell Crowe left quite a legacy. However, because he’s not actually playing the same role, he didn’t feel the same pressure. Mescal continued…
On the one hand, making Gladiator II its own movie, with its own characters, may help it as it will be more difficult to compare the movie to its predecessor. At the same time, if the film is too different from the first, it may not be the movie that fans are looking forward to or expecting. Ridley Scott has promised incredible action for the sequel, which will likely help any potential audience members who are as nervous as Paul Mescal.
Gladiator II is set two decades after the first film, and follows Lucius, a child in the first film, as he follows in the footsteps of Russell Crowe’s Maximus and becomes a Gladiator and an inspiration. The movie will hit theaters in November.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.