No Big Deal, Just Glen Powell Casually Dropping He's Pals With Tom Cruise Now Amidst Questions About Top Gun 3
It turns out Top Gun: Maverick was the start of a beautiful friendship.
Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest movies of last year, so it’s no surprise that there are still a lot of questions about whether or not we might get a follow-up, preferably one that doesn’t take three decades to complete. It turns out one person who might have the ability to convince Tom Cruise to make a third movie is his Maverick co-star Glen Powell, because, oh by the way, it turns out the two are good friends now.
Tom Cruise is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, so he almost certainly has a lot of people asking for his time, but apparently, Glen Powell gets some of it. He recently told Extra at the premiere of Anyone But You that he and Cruise actually talk “all the time” and it’s apparently not about business, as they haven’t discussed a new Top Gun. Powell said…
We knew that Cruise and Powell had become friendly enough that he made Cruise’s Christmas list last season. Every year Tom Cruise sends people a particular cake as a Christmas gift, and Powell has talked about the party he has when the cake arrives. But based on reports he sends the same cake to just about everybody he has ever worked with or met, so that on its own wasn’t a clear determination of the relationship the pair have.
It sounds like they really became friends on the set of Top Gun: Maverick if they actually talk frequently, and about things that are not specifically Top Gun-related. It seems unlikely that Tom Cruise talked to everybody in the Top Gun: Maverick cast that often. Now I want to know what they do talk about. Do they have similar hobbies? Do they talk about other movies they've seen? Of course, if plans for Top Gun 3 ever did move forward it seems likely that would become a primary topic of conversation between the two of them.
The film’s billion-dollar success certainly has to be enticing to everybody who made money from the last Top Gun, but the good news is that nobody is rushing to cash in on a sequel quickly without thinking things through. While we certainly won't be seeing Top Gun 3 on the 2024 movie release schedule, there have to be people who are at least contemplating a Top Gun 3, and maybe, if they come up with an idea that gets buy-in from Cruise, it could happen.
Even if we never get another Top Gun movie, that’s okay. We got Maverick, which is an excellent film that took decades to actually produce, and if it hadn’t happened then Tom Cruise and Glen Powell wouldn’t have become besties, so clearly everything worked out.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable