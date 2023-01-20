Tom Hanks Talks Getting That Infamous Tom Cruise Christmas Cake In The Mail Every Year
Tom Hanks gets the Tom Cruise Christmas cake and he can't stop talking about it.
The Christmas season may be over but there are some Christmas traditions that are simply eternal. One of these is the famous Tom Cruise cake. The Mission: Impossible star famously sends out hundreds, if not thousands, of a specific cake to numerous people during the holiday season and Tom Hanks discusses just how popular the cake is among those that get a chance to eat it.
In a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen, Tom Hanks went through what his “last meal” would be if he could eat anything he wanted, and it turns out that dessert for that last meal would, in fact, be the famous Tom Cruise cake. Hanks is very happy he is one of the few that gets this special dessert once a year, saying…
A lot has been made of this cake that is apparently so good that Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell holds a party so that all his friends and family can have a taste of the cake. The people who attend the party reportedly look forward to it every year, and it turns out the same thing happens at Hanks' Playtone offices. He continues…
The cake is so good that those that get one really do look forward to it. Michael Bay made a whole thing on Instagram out of receiving his. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out that well as the Tom Cruise cake was apparently destroyed in transit. This is a cake worth savoring, and Tom Hanks says the people in his office do their best to share and make the cake last as long as possible, Apparently, the worst thing you can do is eat the last piece. Hanks says…
With a cake that is apparently so good, it’s perhaps not a shock that is taken so seriously. Being in a movie with Tom Cruise is a big way to get added to the list. So maybe make a plan to get to know somebody in 2023 that knows Tom Cruise, and maybe next Christmas you can find out just how good the Tom Cruise cake really is.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.