Glen Powell And Co. Said A Real Tornado Came Through When Twisters Was Filming. We’ve Now Seen The Aftermath, And Whoa

The new summer blockbuster movie Twisters has Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and more fight against multiple tornadoes hitting Oklahoma. However, did you know that the film set of the disaster movie faced a real disaster when a twister blew through? The proof is told in the aftermath of the tornado’s on-set appearance and whoa!

Just when the cast and crew thought they were going to fake a storm to film Twisters, a real storm totally destroyed the set . Anthony Ramos has recalled that while everyone was taking shelter inside after hearing weather storm reports, an 80-mph storm hit the farmer’s market set that had to be rebuilt only to be destroyed again for the movie.

While footage of the real-life Oklahoma tornado didn't make its way into the movie, Glen Powell and co. took the liberty of filming the shocking aftermath and the storm was no joke. Take a look at the Instagram video below and tell me you’re not as blown away as the set looks:

As you can see in the video, the strong wind is blowing its way through all of the set debris on the streets. The tents in the farmer’s market set that had fruits and flowers underneath were destroyed and plastered all over the ground. Watching this video, I felt similar to Glen Powell in feeling bad for the set crew in having to clean everything up only to have to do it all over again when the simulated storm destroys the set again for the movie. Talk about a whirlwind of stress that would be.

Like Twisters actor Tunde Adebimpe said in the video, it really was “reality mirroring cinema.” It’s almost like the Oklahoma weather was so upset that filmmakers were imitating a tornado that Mother Nature decided to show everyone a thing or two of how it really works. But it's understandable that the disaster flick was hit with a real storm considering filming took place during Oklahoma’s tornado season.

Just when Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos joked that they thought they signed up for a CGI movie , little did they know just how practical the effects would be. It was so intense for the Hit Man actor to have a “giant jet engine” blown in his face that he teased he eventually didn’t know how to act without it. The tornadoes in the movie may have been CGI, but it didn’t mean that the surrounding debris all over Oklahoma had to be fake too. Luckily, during filming and when the real storm hit the set, none of the cast and crew got hurt.

Based on the aftermath of a real storm hitting the set of Twisters, you can't help but be shocked at the powerful forces of a tornado. It shows that extreme weather doesn’t care if a film crew is in the middle of shooting. You can watch Mother Nature take its course by watching the 2024 movie release in theaters now. And don’t forget Twisters 4DX will return to cinemas on August 30.