Glen Powell Explains What It Was Like Having 'A Giant Jet Engine' Blown In His Face While Shooting Twisters, And It Sounds Intense

You know what’s more intense than a single twister… Twisters! That is the title of the sequel to the 1996 classic which is among 2024 movie releases coming out this summer. When its star Glen Powell recently spoke about the making of the natural disaster flick, he discussed what was involved behind the scenes, and it sounds like after making it, he’s way too used to high winds.

In Twisters, Glen Powell plays a storm chaser who regularly records his findings on his social media platform. While speaking about the making of the film, he shared that director Lee Issac Chung, who famously made 2020’s Minari, took “no shortcuts” on set. In his words:

I was shot with every jet engine and piece of debris that they could muster up in Oklahoma and dragged through the air and across the ground more than I was expecting.

In an interview with People , Glen Powell shared that he really got thrown around on set with some practical methods that involved “a giant jet engine.” As he continued:

I don't even know if I know how to act without a giant jet engine blowing in my face anymore. It's just everything I require now as a performer.

Of course he’s joking about the last bit, but what a wild ride of a production Twisters sounds like. In order to get the effect that he and the other actors are in a really bad storm, he was constantly in some form of manmade windy environment. During the interview, Powell also mentioned that the director had said that he and the cast might deal with an experience that “may be a little painful” and “look shell-shocked at the end of the day,” but ultimately their sacrifice would reward the audience. As he also shared:

On this one, it's like, ‘Fans, dirt, debris, roll, action!’ You're just like, ‘Oh my God.’ All of a sudden, the entire town around you is being ripped apart. It’s just so intense, but wonderful.

Powell has previously said that he has seen Twisters already and called it “spectacular.” When CinemaBlend saw exclusive footage at CinemaCon, we also got more excited for the release . The movie, of course, follows the beloved ‘90s classic that starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Check out the Twisters trailer , which debuted during the Super Bowl.

Glen Powell has been on quite the career streak as of late. Of course, the actor starred in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, which became a huge hit and Oscars contender. For Top Gun, he went all in for the action scenes as well, as he and the other cast members were part of a flight-training program set up by Tom Cruise since they played fighter pilots in the blockbuster.

In recent months, he’s been talked about for his performance alongside Sydney Sweeney in the hit romantic comedy Anyone But You. Coming up, Powell will star in the Netflix movie Hitman, coming to streaming on June 7. Twisters hits theaters on July 19.