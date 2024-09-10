Glen Powell Sent A Really Funny Congratulations Video To His Sister's Friend And It Proves Exactly Why He's More Than 'Just Glen'

Glen Powell has become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood in a relatively short period. He’s the star of summer blockbusters and, while he may think he’s “Just Glen” it’s clear the guy is a great deal more. All you need to do to see that is look at the funny congratulations video he sent to his sister's friend.

The woman who's friends with Glen Powell’s sister received the video as an incredible wedding gift from when she tied the knot in 2023. Said video was only recently posted to TikTok for the rest of us to enjoy. Powell's message offered up congratulations while sporting a rainbow cowboy hat and a “Sky’s Out Thighs Out” t-shirt. See him dish out hilariously passive-aggressive well wishes while the sister laughs in the background:

With the video being about a year old, it means this was sent after Glen Powell had become a massive star, thanks to Top Gun: Maverick and started paling around with Tom Cruise. While Powell had been a working actor with some reasonable successes under his belt, around the time he made this, he was becoming a “movie star.” Someone in that situation might be less willing to be this goofy on camera, but not Powell!

There are a lot of non-movie stars who would surely have difficulty being this silly in a video that they know other people would see. While it took a year for this to reach the masses, the actor may have known that eventually, many people might see him being a goofball in a rainbow cowboy hat. Regardless of whether he actually assumed that, though, his willingness to be silly certainly solidifies the notion that he's not "Just Glen."

While Glen Powell has only recently become a star, he clearly hasn't forgotten his struggles, including getting tossed out of a party for his own movie because nobody knew who he was. Also, Powell has learned how to be a celebrity by watching others and clearly isn't looking to completely change who he is.

Recently, when the Devotion star was declared to be more popular than Ryan Gosling, he called himself “Just Glen," downplaying his own celebrity. While he may not see himself in the same category as Gosling or others, it’s clear that a lot of fans see him as a great deal more than “Just Glen" ad for good reason. I mean, so few movie stars would be able to deliver lines like this properly…

Congratulations to Doug, whatever. We miss you, and I wanted to say: skies out thighs out, happy marriage.

Today, Glen Powell is an even bigger star than he was when he made this video. He recently headlined Netflix’s critically acclaimed romantic comedy Hit Man and 2024 summer box office hit Twisters. Powell certainly appears to be taking his new stardom in stride, and it certainly isn’t looking like his star is going to fade anytime soon. Powell -- who's currently filming a new TV series and will star in a remake of The Running Man -- should indeed know that he's more than "Just Glen."