Glen Powell Had An A+ Reaction After Learning Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Movie Of The Year Is Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is the highest grossing movie of the year, both domestically and worldwide, and barring a late run by Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s going to end the year that way. You don’t find the kind of success that Maverick has without making a lot of fans from all walks of life. This isn’t just a lot of people who liked the movie, but many that love it. And you can count Dune star Timothée Chalamet among those that think it is the best movie of the year.

A recent tweet went viral which reported that Timothée Chalamet’s favorite movie of the year was Top Gun: Maverick. While the ultimate source of the claim is unclear, Glen Powell, who played Hangman in Maverick, was very happy to hear that one of the biggest current movie stars loved the movie. It’s clearly a sign that Chalamet has fantastic taste.

Adorable, talented AND smart. https://t.co/3270k3MDu8November 25, 2022 See more

The claim that Timothée Chalamet is both adorable and talented is certainly not a controversial statement. The fact that he is both of these things is what’s made him the star that he currently is. He’s become something of a heartthrob while also being nominated for an Academy Award, and being part of several other movies that have also received a lot of awards season recognition.

But Chalamet is also a guy who loves a lot of the same stuff that most people like. He’s a self professed WWE fan, who geeked out meeting Dave Bautista just like most fans would, so why wouldn’t he also be a big fan of the massive Top Gun sequel? At this point literally everybody seems to love the movie. It's not just the great action that people are attracted by, though it certainly has that as well.

While there have been many people who have lamented that modern Hollywood has led to the death of the movie star, the fact that other actors are paying so much attention to what Timothée Chalamet says and does indicated that may not quite be the case. Even Josh Gad chimed in on Powell’s response, showing that he also believes that Top Gun: Maverick is the best movie of the year, and that he agrees that Chalamet has great taste.

Correct answerNovember 25, 2022 See more

Top Gun: Maverick’s box office success is about to become even greater following the news that Maverick is going to see a theatrical re-release before the end of the year. It seems likely this move was made not only to bring in more box office, but to remind the people that vote for awards about the movie. If there enough other people that agree that Maverick is the best movie of the year, we could see it on the short list at many awards shows.