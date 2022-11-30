Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick Is Returning To Theaters Ahead Of Streaming Debut

2022 is almost over, and while there are still a few high-profile movies left to be released, including Avatar: The Way of Water and Babylon, Top Gun: Maverick still reigns as this year’s box office champion, having collected over $1.48 billion worldwide and reportedly netted Tom Cruise quite the hefty payday. The sequel’s original theatrical run unfolded over the summer, and along with being available to buy/rent digitally since late August, the Blu-ray, DVD and 4K copies arrived at the beginning of November. But before Maverick finally makes its streaming debut on Paramount+, fans will have another opportunity to watch it on the big screen.

It’s been announced that Top Gun: Maverick will be re-released in theaters across the nation, including in select premium large formats and IMAX, from Friday, December 2 until Thursday, December 15. Those who decide to see an IMAX screening will be treated to 26% more picture compared to the traditional theatrical presentation, and six IMAX-certified cameras were put into F-18 cockpits as part of shooting the movie’s aerial sequences. Head to the Top Gun website to purchase your tickets for this limited engagement. Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution for Paramount Pictures, said the following about Maverick’s re-release:

Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen. This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is.

Paramount+ subscribers will be able to access Top Gun: Maverick starting on Thursday, December 22, but for those who missed out on seeing the sequel in theaters or would like to watch it in such a setting again, you have a brief window coming up. Considering it’s been six months since Maverick finally opened following years worth of delays, and that we’re now in the midst of awards season, Paramount is likely using this re-release as a way to put the movie back on people’s radars and increase its chances of scoring nominations in the forthcoming ceremonies. At the very least, now there’s some extra blockbuster entertainment to enjoy on the big screen ahead of Christmas.

Taking place three decades after the events of the original Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick follows Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell training a group of skilled graduates from the TOPGUN academy for a dangerous mission. Months after its release, plenty of people are still talking about Maverick, including a fan uncovering an audio Easter egg, which impressed Cruise. Director Joseph Kosinski also recently revealed which Maverick scene was the hardest to shoot, and we’ve learned that one of the plot points was changed after the Maverick producers saw the chemistry between actors Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman.

