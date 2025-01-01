After Hitting The A-List, Now Glen Powell Is Following In Margot Robbie And Robert Downey Jr.’s Footsteps

In Hollywood, there are varying levels of celebrity. Some of that is linked to box office , which is why Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., Dwayne Johnson and Scarlett Johansson command attention in the industry. Then, there are the talents who can push their projects to fruition, whether it be the movies of Christopher Nolan , or Quinta Brunson enjoying the fruits of being the creator, executive producer and star of the smash hit Abbott Elementary on ABC. Power often comes from producing, which is why it’s exciting to see Glen Powell transition to the producer’s chair, following in the footsteps of fellow A-listers like Margot Robbie.

Glen Powell is going out to studios with a new project he’s producing titled Homewreckers, according to Deadline . Described as “an erotic thriller with a sci-fi twist,” Homewreckers will be an adaptation of a novella by Neil Paik, and the author will handle the screenwriting duties. The trade notes that Paik also will be making his own directorial debut with the film Windowshopper, based on his own short story.

This isn’t Glen Powell’s first producing credits, though it does start to show the leading man putting his money behind projects that might not benefit from his name and likeness on the poster. So far, Powell has been producing movies that feature him in the lead, from the scorching-hot romantic action comedy Hit Man , which paired him with the beautiful Adria Arjona, to the historical drama Devotion. After that, Powell shifted his focus to television. He’s producing the Hulu TV series Chad Powers , which recently dropped a trailer, and also has his name attached to a Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid series. I’m not sure that’s the best idea I’ve ever heard, but stranger things have happened.

Betting against Glen Powell doesn’t make a lot of sense. He has proven himself to be one of the more bankable stars in the field at the moment, helping to carry the rejuvenation of Twisters in the summer of 2024, and stealing scenes from Tom Cruise and Miles Teller by playing Hangman in the magnificent Top Gun: Maverick. Hit Man is a fluke, because it was distributed by Netflix, but I’m more than willing to bet that it could have done similar numbers to Anyone But You , a sleeper hit that earned $220 million worldwide.

Speaking of either Anyone But You or Hit Man, if Glen Powell ends up attaching himself to this erotic thriller Homewreckers, he’d be wise to pick up the phone and call either Sydney Sweeney or Adria Arjona. Audiences have sent the message that they want more examples of Powell paired with either of those two leading ladies, so dropping them into a movie like that could lead to automatic success.

Then again, Glen Powell basically has demonstrated that he could generate chemistry with a phone book, so if he decides to act in Homewreckers, I’m sure whomever the producer hires will be just fine. More on this intriguing project as it develops.