Critics Have Seen Hit Man, And It's Wild How On The Same Page They Are About Glen Powell's New Netflix Comedy
Film to hit Netflix on June 7 after limited theatrical release.
Glen Powell is proving to be quite the movie star, coming off two years of successful showings in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You. In the upcoming Netflix movie Hit Man, audiences really get to see the actor stretch his wings, as his character Gary Johnson takes on several different personas while working undercover for the New Orleans police. Critics are raving about the movie — and its lead actor — as Hit Man’s Netflix release date approaches.
The movie was released to select theaters in May before it goes to streaming, and CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley cites this dark comedy as proof that Netflix needs to put its movies in theaters longer, since most of us will be robbed of what she found to be one of the best theatrical experiences of the year so far. Despite the size of the screen you see it on, however, Good Morning America’s Peter Travers contends you’ll be seeing one of the best movies of the year. The critic says:
Siddhant Adlakha of Mashable agrees Hit Man is one of 2024’s most killer comedies, thanks in part to its lead’s “ridiculous” characters, which inevitably have people wondering when Glen Powell is going to host SNL. By the time the credits roll on this one, Adlakha says, you'll wish it was ten times as long. The critic continues:
David Fear of Rolling Stone says audiences’ suspension of disbelief may be challenged, but their faith in Glen Powell as the real deal can’t be shaken. Fear writes:
Den of Geek’s David Crow, meanwhile, says Hit Man has found a way to have its pie and eat it too, with its deceptively clever script and the hot-to-the-touch chemistry between Glen Powell and Adria Arjona. According to Crow, this is easily the best film Netflix has secured in possibly over a year. Subscribers owe it to themselves to put their phones down and tune into this one, writing:
Jane Crowther of GamesRadar calls the movie a “damn good time,” with a screwball tone that harkens back to the late 1990s, especially with its lead couple, who sizzle as they play off of each other like Mr. and Mrs. Smith-era Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Crowther says:
The critics above clearly think Hit Man is worth checking out, and their opinion is shared by more than just a few others. In fact, the Glen Powell comedy is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 97% critics’ rating. If you aren’t able to find this in a theater near you, be sure to fire up your Netflix subscription to catch it on streaming starting Friday, June 7. Also be sure to check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see what else is coming soon (including another Powell project).
Heidi Venable