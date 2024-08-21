Glen Powell, Newly Minted Movie Star, Is Headed To TV Next, And He Just Kicked Off His First Day On Set

The grind for Glen Powell seems never-ending. The actor has seemingly been taking over the film industry over the past several years. In that time, he's starred in Top Gun: Maverick, Anybody But You, Hit Man and most recently, the action-packed Twisters. And it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down any time soon. That's because, in the midst of his film roles, he’s returning to TV, and he recently kicked off his first day of production.

The Texas native is starring on the upcoming Hulu comedy series Chad Powers. Glen Powell also co-created and co-wrote the pilot with Michael Waldron, according to Variety and, as if that’s not enough, he's also executive producing. This will mark the star's first live-action television role since Fox’s Scream Queens, which is one of the best horror TV shows on Hulu. Powell celebrated the first day of production by reposting a photo to his Instagram Stories from the forthcoming show's official IG account, and it seems he was as ready as ever to let the games begin:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Not to be confused with his Scream Queens character Chad Radwell, Chad Powers is based on the titular character created by Eli Manning for the ESPN+ docuseries Eli’s Places. The former New York Giants quarterback went undercover during Penn State football tryouts to learn more about the walk-on process for college football, and Chad was born. The series follows a similar plot, with the Set It Up star portraying quarterback Russ Holiday, who disguises himself as the eponymous Powers in the hopes of earning a spot on a struggling team.

As of right now, a premiere date for Chad Powers has not yet been announced, but with filming officially kicking off, one would think that the show could arrive as early as next year. It's unclear if the wait will surely be worth it, but what can be said is that the premise sounds fun. I'm excited to see the series' leaning man flex his funny bones even more, especially after his hilarious (and sincere) performance in Hit Man.

In addition to that, it’s likely that Mr. Powell will continue to work on movies in the near future. One of the upcoming flicks he has on the docket is the revenge thriller Huntington, which sounds intense. He has more TV work, too. For example, there's Powell’s appearance on Family Guy . He's set to play a role in the upcoming Halloween special, which will premiere amid the the 2024 TV schedule, and be available to Hulu subscription holders.

It might still be a while before Chad Powers debuts, but fans are likely still riding the high that was Twisters. The film turned into a massive summer blockbuster, despite the exclusion of infamous kiss scene we'll probably never see. It's been great to see the actor's rise in Hollywood continue and, surely, he'll crush his role as Powers on the upcoming show.

Fans can certainly keep themselves occupied while they wait for more information on Chad Powers. A prime way to do that is by taking a look at some of Glen Powell’s TV and film appearances, which are available to watch now, in the meantime.