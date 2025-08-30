Glen Powell Revealed One Sprinting-Related Note He Gave For The Running Man, And I Think His Buddy Tom Cruise Would Be Proud
It's called "The Running Man" for a reason.
When it comes to running on screen, Tom Cruise set the gold standard. From Mission: Impossible running sequences to Collateral’s neon-soaked streets, Cruise turned his sprinting style into a cinematic art form. Now, his former Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell is following in those famous footsteps with Edgar Wright’s The Running Man. And, true to his committed nature, Powell shared a note amid production on his 2025 movie schedule release, and I think Cruise would be pleased.
Glen Powell spoke about his upcoming movie as part of an exclusive cover story with Empire and dropped some intriguing details. Among the information he conveyed was his desire to ensure that there's not mistake that he is indeed "running" in the film. On that note, the A-lister revealed that his sprinting was so important to him that he asked Wright to design a shot specifically to showcase it. He explained:
Of course, Powell won’t just be flexing his cardio skills in the upcoming Stephen King adaptation. The flick, which casts him as desperate contestant Ben Richards, promises a barrage of practical, high-stakes stunts to rival the best action movies. He continued:
The Anyone But You actor is no stranger to high-octane cinema, but The Running Man looks like his full-fledged graduation into the kind of action hero territory once reserved forna star like Tom Cruise. Edgar Wright’s best movies are known for seamlessly blending kinetic style and practical spectacle so, with him behind the camera, the film aims to give audiences an immersive, subjective experience.
According to Edgar Wright, the Devotion star was the perfect choice because the film demanded a leading man capable of doing it all. In fact, the outlet even witnessed the in-demand actor leap off a bridge for one of the film’s centerpiece stunts, with no CGI trickery involved. In the same interview, Wright explained to Empire:
By insisting on doing his own sprinting, Powell is carving out his own version of a Tom Cruise moment—an instantly recognizable image of the star giving everything for authenticity. It’s a small but crucial detail that could define him as more than just another charming lead, but as a committed action performer willing to sprint and risk it all.
The chase is officially on when The Running Man (set to be a more faithful adaptation of the source material) hits cinemas on November 7. Also, if Glen Powell’s sprinting showcase lives up to the hype, Cruise might just have a worthy cinematic running mate.
