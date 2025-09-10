How Chris Pratt’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Hiring Apparently Boosted Glen Powell’s Career: ‘There’s No Doubt It Really Helped’
Glen Powell credits Chris Pratt for helping his career in a surprising way.
Glen Powell is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, although he doesn’t live there. It’s a status he has recently achieved after years of working hard to reach this point. While his own work should certainly be applauded for that, there are other people who he gives some of the credit for his success, specifically, and surprisingly, Chris Pratt.
Glan Powell looks like the textbook definition of a Hollywood movie star and a leading man, so it’s perhaps a bit of a shock that it took this long to make a name for himself. Speaking with GQ, Powell himself says that his own success came as part of a shift in Hollywood’s thinking, which is best exemplified by the success Chris Pratt saw after being cast in Guardians of the Galaxy. Powell said…
Actors are capable of a wide range of performances, but they certainly have areas where they are most comfortable and most capable. Powell seems to feel that prior to Guardians of the Galaxy, studios were looking for more serious actors, performances with, as Powell says, “gravitas.” It’s not a word one would use to describe Chris Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy performance.
Glen Powell is certainly right to a degree. Following Guardians, Chris Pratt himself saw his career explode, with additional franchise roles in the Jurassic World movies, playing a similar character, and even voicing similar characters in The LEGO Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Not bad for a guy who wasn't supposed to audition for Guardians of the Galaxy in the first place.
For those films that couldn’t get Pratt himself, but wanted performances like that, there were those, like Glen Powell, available to fill the void. Interestingly, there are those who now feel Glen Powell is being forced on us as a movie star, a charge that previously had been laid on Chris Pratt.
Whatever the reason that Glan Powell finally came into his own, there are a lot of movie fans who are surely glad he did. Powell’s next film will be Edgar Wright’s take on Stephen King’s The Running Man, which looks to be a far cry from the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led original version of the film. He's also set to star in the sports comedy Chad Powers on Hulu. Those are just the sort of projects and roles that likely would have been handled in a very different way a few years ago, that might have left Glen Powell out of contention.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
