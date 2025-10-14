The Mortal Kombat Franchise Just Got Some Great News Ahead Of The First Sequel

Diehard Mortal Kombat franchise fans have something to cheer about heading into spooky season, and it’s not a new fatality. While the long-awaited sequel to 2021’s reboot was delayed , moving from its original 2025 movie schedule release to the 2026 movie calendar , there’s already some news about a possible third installment... even before fans have seen the sequel hit theaters.

Per ComicBook 's reporting, the franchise’s screenwriter Jeremy Slater confirmed that he’s already been tapped to pen the next Mortal Kombat film . The move signals major confidence from the studios in what they’ve seen so far from director Simon McQuoid’s follow-up. It suggests that the studio believes the franchise has a massive audience ready to return for more brutal, R-rated tournament action. Speaking during the NYCC panel, the writer shared:

Our friends at New Line and Warner Bros. are so happy and excited with this movie. They are so convinced that there is a giant fanbase waiting for it that they already hired me to start writing the next installment of Mortal Kombat.

That’s about as clear a green light as it gets. While it’s not unusual for studios to consider additional sequels for major IPs, actually hiring a writer before the current movie even releases is a serious show of faith. It indicates that Warner Bros. not only believes in the film’s quality but may also be investing even more heavily in its visual effects, marketing, and worldwide rollout. The first Mortal Kombat movie was a mixed bag critically , released in 2021, earned $84.4 million globally on a $55 million budget — impressive numbers considering it debuted day-and-date for everyone with an HBO Max subscription during the height of the pandemic. With Mortal Kombat II set for an exclusive theatrical run, the studio clearly expects bigger returns and an even wider reach beyond its loyal gaming fanbase.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinemas)

Fans praised the first movie’s unapologetic gore, deep-cut character roster, and fight choreography that leaned more into game authenticity than the 1995 adaptation could. It was also clearly setting up a bigger universe, including a teased appearance from fan-favorite Johnny Cage, who’s being portrayed by The Boys star Karl Urban, and it's clear from first looks that he’s the star of the upcoming sequel .

Slater's confirmation of his return to the franchise gains some continuity and creative focus, which is often crucial for building long-term cinematic worlds. His resume, which includes Moon Knight and The Umbrella Academy, suggests the next chapter could deepen the mythology while still leaning into the chaotic energy that makes Mortal Kombat so distinct from other new video game adaptations .

With an expanded cast and Mortal Kombat 3 already on the horizon, the next round of battles promises to be bloodier, bolder, and even more ambitious. For fans, it’s a rare double victory: a sequel primed for summer blockbuster status and confirmation that the saga is far from over.

Mortal Kombat II hits theaters on May 15, 2026 — but don’t expect it to be the final fight. While no release date has been set yet, Mortal Kombat III is already waiting in the wings, ready to strike.