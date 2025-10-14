'The Old Narrative Was Outdated.' Wicked's Marissa Bode Is So Happy For Good Made A Big Change From The Original Musical

While the first Wicked movie (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) didn't become a musical that won Best Picture, Jon M. Chu has another chance this year with its sequel For Good. We're just a few weeks from the release of the follow-up film, which is expected to adapt the second act of the stage show. And Nessarose actress Marissa Bode recently explained why she's happy that the book to screen adaptation changed her character's "outdated" story.

What we know about Wicked: For Good depends on how much of a musical theater nerd you are. I'm a superfan, so I'm hyped that Nessa's big song "The Wicked Witch of The East" is getting its first recording with the sequel. While speaking with Go Mag, Bode, who is a real-life wheelchair user, confirmed that her character isn't going to miraculously learn how to walk. Instead she'll be flying, with Bode explaining why she's happy with this adjustment:

I am so happy with the change, the old narrative was outdated, and I’ll be honest, it was really fun to fly through the air on set. Overall, the shift makes a lot of sense to me, considering ‘everyone deserves a chance to fly.’

Honestly, that does make a ton of sense. Bode quotes that famous lyric from "Defying Gravity" and "Sentimental Man", pointing out the narrative precedent for Nessa to fly in For Good rather than magically gaining the ability to walk.

In the same interview, the actress said that in the sequel film Nessa's "ultimate true desire is love" rather than the hope of walking. Obviously this is a reference to Ethan Slater's Boq, as the two started dating back in Shiz. But those who have seen the stage musical will recall that things get pretty dark for that pair in Act 2 of Wicked.

(Image credit: Universal)

Fans are invested in Nessa's storyline, for the better or worse. Casual fans who saw the first Wicked movie took umbrage with how she treated Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, particularly when she was leaving for the Emerald City. The ending of the movie saw their father suddenly collapse, which is sure to send shock waves through the siblings' worlds.

A lot happens in "The Wicked Witch of The East" sequence during Wicked, and smart money says the same will be true in For Good. Guarding the show's secrets is presumably why the track was left off the Original Broadway Cast Recording. Although with Ethan Slater spoiling his fate in the sequel movie, that's seemingly not much of a concern.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Wicked is streaming now with an An Amazon Prime membership. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

While the Broadway production of Wicked recently hired a real wheelchair user to play Nessarose, the role has typically been played by non-disabled actors. Marisa Bode's casting was great for onscreen representation, and the fact that the character is flying instead of walking shows that director Jon M. Chu thought methodically about "The Wicked Witch of The East", including taking the actress' comfort and disability into account.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Wicked: For Good hits theaters in November 21st as part of the 2026 movie release list. As a big fan of the character Nessa I can't wait to see how this version of the musical handles her story.