Glen Powell Shared The Funny Story Behind Getting Intentionally Booed At A Massive College Football Game

After “the summer of Glen Powell,” where the actor dominated the film industry with Hit Man and Twisters, the Texan had a little break from being a leading man and went to work on new projects. Now, it's Glen Powell Fall, as he's not only set to star in the 2025 movie release , The Running Man, the newly minted movie star will also be heading to TV for Chad Powers. So, with the release of this show coming up first, the Golden Globe nominee is getting real about working on it by sharing a funny story about getting intentionally booed at a massive football game.

In Chad Powers, Glen Powell plays a disgraced college football star who goes undercover to join a struggling team. So, at halftime of the Georgia/Mississippi State game at Sanford Stadium last year, Powell showed up as Chad Powers (meaning he was almost unrecognizable), and he ran out of the tunnel while the crowd booed . But don’t worry, those boos were intentional, and the lead of the Hulu series himself told EW a funny story about that:

Out of context, it seems like, wow, Georgia f---ing hates Glen Powell. I put up on the jumbotron, I said, 'Please make an announcement that I — Glen Powell, Texas fan — am shooting a new show called Chad Powers, and to boo him as loud as humanly possible while he's on this field.'

Based on the TikTok video, the audience played the part well and looked like they were having a blast with their over-the-top boos. I’m loving how the streaming series decided to go raw and have a real crowd handle the boos compared to hiring a ton of extras.

If I were there, it wouldn't have been easy for me to holler at a major A-lister like Glen Powell. However, it also seems so fun, too, and the playful humiliation is going to look great once the episode releases. You can check out the viral video below:

A lot of the sports elements you’ll see in Chad Powers are very much real. While the team Powell's character plays for, the South Georgia Catfish, is fictional, they’ll be playing against real teams, like the University of Georgia.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor hilariously made sure to express his relief that the boos from the Georgia fans were all for Chad Powers and not for the man behind the prosthetics and wig:

If I would've gotten booed without any sort of prodding, I may have felt differently about Georgia after that experience. But no, the Georgia fans did exactly what we asked them to do.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

There's a bunch of exciting programs coming to Disney+ and Hulu this year. From Chad Powers to Dancing with the Stars, there's a little bit for everyone. You can enjoy it all too by paying $10.99 per month for this tiny but mighty bundle.

Of course, because who likes getting booed? I could picture the talented actor having to remind himself that the audience’s reactions at the game were all in the name of filming and not for any distaste of Glen Powell. Considering the star he has grown into, how can you really boo him?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors