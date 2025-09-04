Glen Powell Shared The Funny Story Behind Getting Intentionally Booed At A Massive College Football Game
Well, at least it was intentional.
After “the summer of Glen Powell,” where the actor dominated the film industry with Hit Man and Twisters, the Texan had a little break from being a leading man and went to work on new projects. Now, it's Glen Powell Fall, as he's not only set to star in the 2025 movie release, The Running Man, the newly minted movie star will also be heading to TV for Chad Powers. So, with the release of this show coming up first, the Golden Globe nominee is getting real about working on it by sharing a funny story about getting intentionally booed at a massive football game.
In Chad Powers, Glen Powell plays a disgraced college football star who goes undercover to join a struggling team. So, at halftime of the Georgia/Mississippi State game at Sanford Stadium last year, Powell showed up as Chad Powers (meaning he was almost unrecognizable), and he ran out of the tunnel while the crowd booed. But don’t worry, those boos were intentional, and the lead of the Hulu series himself told EW a funny story about that:
Based on the TikTok video, the audience played the part well and looked like they were having a blast with their over-the-top boos. I’m loving how the streaming series decided to go raw and have a real crowd handle the boos compared to hiring a ton of extras.
If I were there, it wouldn't have been easy for me to holler at a major A-lister like Glen Powell. However, it also seems so fun, too, and the playful humiliation is going to look great once the episode releases. You can check out the viral video below:
A lot of the sports elements you’ll see in Chad Powers are very much real. While the team Powell's character plays for, the South Georgia Catfish, is fictional, they’ll be playing against real teams, like the University of Georgia.
The Top Gun: Maverick actor hilariously made sure to express his relief that the boos from the Georgia fans were all for Chad Powers and not for the man behind the prosthetics and wig:
Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month
There's a bunch of exciting programs coming to Disney+ and Hulu this year. From Chad Powers to Dancing with the Stars, there's a little bit for everyone. You can enjoy it all too by paying $10.99 per month for this tiny but mighty bundle.
Of course, because who likes getting booed? I could picture the talented actor having to remind himself that the audience’s reactions at the game were all in the name of filming and not for any distaste of Glen Powell. Considering the star he has grown into, how can you really boo him?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Fortunately, Glen Powell doesn’t have to have any hard feelings towards Georgia for their booing at the Sanford Stadium game. As the crowd was just following the Scream Queens actor’s orders, they were real team players for him. If you’re curious how this raw scene will play out, Chad Powers hits the streaming schedule on September 30th, and you'll be able to stream it with a Hulu subscription.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.