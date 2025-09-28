Why Glen Powell’s ‘Bare Minimum’ The Expendables 3 Salary Was Still A Giant Hollywood Win
The leading man recalls the early days.
Especially in the last few years, Glen Powell has become a bankable Hollywood star that has led him to hit movies like Twisters and Top Gun: Maverick. But every success story has a beginning, and there was a time when the star thought he “made it” on a smaller scale after earning his salary in The Expendables 3.
Powell stopped by the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast this week in anticipation for his new series, Chad Powers, premiering on the 2025 TV schedule in a few days. During the conversation, the 36-year-old actor recalled a time in his early 20s when he had to watch his spending everywhere he went. As he described:
The Texan moved to Los Angeles after high school following his role in The Great Debaters with Denzel Washington and never looked back. But as he explained in the new interview, he was no overnight success. For many years, he had to save every penny he could, and that meant skipping out on eating out. Powell recalled storing a flask in his boot when going out to save money on drinks. However, then he got a role on The Expendables 3, and he didn’t have to look at money the same way. As he put it:
As Glen Powell shared candidly, he was making the “bare minimum” on the 2014 movie that also starred an onslaught of Hollywood stars like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford and Arnold Schwarzenegger. But because he was on the project for a few months, he started racking up the cash, and quickly changed his financial standing. That’s without talking about all the big stars he got to work with, and he actually has a great story about Stallone.
Powell’s anecdote on his The Expendables 3 paycheck shows how rare, but valuable getting a solid job as a Hollywood actor is, especially when you are not a big name yet. While it took a long time for Powell to earn leading roles, every step along the way mattered. For example, the actor will never forget the small role he had in The Dark Knight Rises.
You can see Glen Powell next in the first TV show he’s led, Chad Powers, premiering on Tuesday. It’s a comedy about a formerly arrogant college football quarterback who decides to disguise himself as “Chad Powers” to start over after disgracing himself at a championship game. I can’t decide if I'm more excited for that or The Running Man, which hits theaters on November 14.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
