Laurence Fishburne Says He’d Do Another Matrix Movie, But Only On One Condition

In case you didn’t hear, Matrix 5 is a go ! That’s right, we are getting another sequel to one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, but does that mean we could see the return of Morpheus? The actor says maybe, but only under one condition. Fishburne, who originated the iconic role of Morpheus in one of the best movies of the ‘90s , is opening up about the possibility of returning to the world of red pills and reality-bending combat during a recent panel appearance.

During a Matrix reunion panel at New York Comic Con 2025 (via Variety ), the Oscar-nominated star addressed the possibility following recent news that The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard is set to take the reins on a new Matrix film, with the Wachowski sisters stepping back from directing duties. The Boyz n the Hood star didn’t shut down the idea of returning, but he made it clear that he’d only consider it if the new film felt right creatively. Per the actor’s comments:

It depends on how good it is, really. If it’s great, then yeah, if it makes sense. I don’t know if it makes sense.

It’s a measured, thoughtful answer, no doubt, and very on-brand for Fishburne. The actor has long treated his franchise roles with care, and it seems to echo the sentiment of many fans and critics who were divided on Resurrections , which reimagined the series’ mythology with a meta-narrative twist and denounced franchise filmmaking. That film notably featured Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an altered version of Morpheus , while Fishburne’s original incarnation appeared only in archival footage.

(Image credit: Warner Brothers Pictures)

The Matrix Resurrections often felt like it was commenting on Hollywood and even on its own existence. One of the major villains was Neil Patrick Harris’ Analyst, while simultaneously standing in as a metaphor for studio control. In many ways, the film questioned the need for sequels, yet now Warner Bros. is pressing forward with a fifth installment, raising the question of what direction the franchise will take next. Will it reboot with new characters and programs, or find room for the legacy figures who defined it?

Fishburne’s remarks come as Warner Bros. continues to revisit its flagship properties. The studio is in active development on prior hit franchises, like Harry Potter, which is being reimagined as a television series , and The Lord of the Rings. With its enduring fanbase and cultural influence, The Matrix remains one of the studio’s most valuable franchises, even if its next evolution remains unclear.

It’s worth noting that Fishburne is keeping the door open, if not only slightly ajar, for a potential return to the franchise. But if a future appearance from him were to happen, the next Matrix film will have to find the right philosophical and emotional reason to exist. Which, in case, if the story “makes sense,” as he put it, there’s a chance Morpheus could once again guide a new generation through the looking glass. Until then, fans can keep hoping.

As we wait for more news on whether or not Laurence Fishburne may find a place in the next entry in The Matrix, we can return to the OG trilogy and its follow-up Resurrections.