I’m Excited To See Colman Domingo In The Running Man, And The Actor Revealing How Jerry Springer Inspired His Performance Has Me More Psyched
This Stephen King adaptation looks like a blast!
We have four months left of 2025 movie releases, and among the ones I’m looking forward to is The Running Man. Adapted from the same-named 1982 novel by Stephen King, this October flick will follow Glen Powell’s Ben Richards, who will compete in The Running Man game show and attempt to survive for 30 days in order to win $1 billion. Colman Domingo’s Bobby Thompson hosts the show, and while the teases of his electric personality were already enough to pique my interest, I’m more psyched to see the actor’s performance after reading about how Jerry Springer inspired his performance.
During an interview with EW, Domino explained how he felt like he “was in a whole different film than anyone else” because Bobby is only seen through the TV, so “we don't take him out of the context of the show.” So in order to flesh out the character, the Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor took a cue from the late Jerry Springer right before filming began. As he recalled:
In the first trailer for The Running Man, we see Bobby Thompson announcing the game show to a lively crowd and viewers that “bloodlust is our right. Set it free!”, and that in America, “we don’t put up with no bullshit.” It already looks like Colman Domingo will be this movie’s breakout actor, though it was daunting for him at first for him to tackle this role. Then inspiration struck after watching Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.
Of course, while things would occasionally get violent on The Jerry Springer Show, no one was getting killed like they do on The Running Man. So as we’re watching Bobby Thompson “operating, manipulating, charming, not only the studio audience, but the guests as well,” he’s also doing whatever it takes to ensure that his TV show remains popular. Colman Domingo continued:
Bobby Thompson wasn’t included was in the 1987 film adaptation of The Running Man, which has its fans, but also deviated significantly from the source material. So Colman Domingo gets to bring this character to life in a cinematic setting for the first time, and thinking of Bobby as a Jerry Springer-type figure in a dystopic setting makes the character sound even better. Domingo and Glen Powell’s costars include Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones and William H. Macy, among others.
The Running Man will be released in theaters on November 14. The 1987 version can be streamed now with a Paramount+ subscription, which is also how you’ll be able to access this new adaptation once its theatrical run and home media rollout is finished.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.