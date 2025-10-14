Katy Perry Received A Marriage Proposal During A Concert, And Her Cheeky Response May Have Hinted At Justin Trudeau Romance Rumors

Katy Perry has been the center of romance rumors in the aftermath of her split from Orlando Bloom. This past July, insiders claimed the “Teenage Dream” singer was allegedly dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. As speculation continues to roll around, Perry received a marriage proposal from a fan during her concert. Interestingly enough, Perry's cheeky response may have seemingly hinted at her reported relationship with Trudeau.

Lately, Perry has been on her Lifetimes Tour, and she recently made a stop in London for a concert. As can be seen in a clip posted to TMZ, the songstress brought a fan on stage during, who said he heard she was single. The singer responded, “That’s interesting.” It didn’t end there as the fan got down on one knee with a sign he made that read, “Katy Perry, will you marry me?”

The flabbergasted singer then proceeded to issue a response, and it's as cryptic as it is delightful:

You really should have asked me about 48 hours ago.

What happened 48 hours ago?! Did she and Justin Trudeau have a romantic evening? Or is there another guy we don’t know about? There's a lot to consider here. Of course, it's important to keep in mind, though, that neither Perry nor Trudeau has confirmed or denied anything about whether they're supposedly more than just friends.

However, day before Katy Perry’s concert proposal, TMZ published photos of Trudeau seemingly kissing the former American Idol judge on the cheek on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. Before that, the rumor mill first came to a boil on July 28th when the two were spotted hanging out in Montreal and later having dinner at Le Violon.

More on Katy Perry (Image credit: ABC) Insider Drops Claims About Why Katy Perry’s Friends Are Concerned Amid Her ‘Flirty Friendship’ With Justin Trudeau

A couple of days later, the Daily Mail reported that Justin Trudeau and his daughter were spotted in the crowd of Perry’s Lifetime Tours concert in Montreal and that they had dinner right after. Ahead of all this, the most notable report on the pair arrived in August, when an insider alleged the two had “cooled off” due their busy schedules. Regardless of whether Perry is definitely involved with Trudeau, her comment at the concert, at the very least, would seemingly suggest she has some kind of romantic commitment.

As for how things are going between Katy Perry and ex-husband Orlando Bloom, the British star has expressed how “grateful” he is for where the two are now, saying that there’s “nothing but love.” The former couple is currently co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, with “stability and consistency” reportedly being a priority in raising her. Based on comments shared from Bloom and those from insiders, he and Perry are apparently on good terms with one another in the aftermath of their broken engagement.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, many eyes are seemingly fixated on what lies ahead for both of them, particularly Katy Perry. Time will tell if Perry ultimately confirms any kind of romantic relationship involving Justin Trudeau or someone else. In the meantime, though, given Perry's "48 hours" comment, the chances of another mid-concert proposal happening seem slim.