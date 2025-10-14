Sandra Bullock Called Nicole Kidman 'Independent' Before Her Split After The Two Leading Ladies Filmed Practical Magic 2

Nicole Kidman has garnered attention for more than her work as of late. Near the end of September, insiders reported that Kidman (57) and Keith Urban (58) – her husband of over 19 years – separated, and Kidman formally filed for divorce days after that news broke. The rumor mill continues to churn with gossip about what allegedly caused the split. All the while, Kidman’s remained busy, with Practical Magic 2, being one of her latest gigs, and it seems her co-star, Sandra Bullock, shared some praise for her ahead of the divorce filing.

At this point, Sandra Bullock (61) and Nicole Kidman have known each other for quite some time, and they’ve seemingly become quite close. That level of friendship may or may not have been a contributing factor in their decision to reunite for Practical Magic 2. Kidman recently spoke to Vogue about making the film, and she called her collaboration with Bullock “joyful.” In turn, Bullock penned a note about Kidman, which was sent to the author of the article, saying, “it seems both of our mothers raised VERY independent women.”

It’s hard to say exactly why the Proposal actress chose to specifically use the word "independent" here. On the one hand, she could’ve just been referring to the general way in which Kidman lives her life both personally and professionally. Considering the way Kidman has taken control of her career and landed varied roles, “independent” would be an apt descriptor. Still, there’s also the possibility that Bullock was referring to Kidman’s handling of any alleged marital issues she may have been going through at the time.

During that same interview – which was also conducted and sent to print before the Kidman/Urban split became public knowledge – there may have been another comment referencing the matter. Kidman was asked about navigating life in her 50s, and she responded by questioning how many times a person is “taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction.” Again, that may not have been the A-lister referencing her marriage, but the timing is interesting.

Shortly after Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split was reported, insiders claimed that the pair were “always working through” stuff within their marriage. A few sources also asserted that the impending divorce was set in motion by alleged actions on Urban’s part. There were even rumors that Urban was engaged in an affair with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, but those rumors were quickly shut down by Baugh’s father. As of this writing, neither Urban nor Kidman – who share daughters Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14) – have yet to publicly comment on their divorce.

Kidman continues to work in the meantime, and Practical Magic 2 (which was announced in June 2024) is arguably now one of her most anticipated films. Filming began in July 2025 and wrapped in September, with Kidman celebrating the end of production with a sweet video. Kidman previously shared kind words in regard to working with Sandra Bullock again, as she said they were “having the best time together” while shooting in London. Considering their closeness, it’s no wonder they have such on-screen chemistry as the Owens sisters.

We’re still a little less than a year out from the legacy sequel’s release, but I’m already anticipating a fun press tour involving Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if the two stars showered each other with compliments similar to the “independent” and “joyful” comments they shared.

Practical Magic 2 is set to open in theaters on September 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream the first film using an HBO Max subscription.