‘Oh, You’re Awake?’ Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Claims She Held Knives While Watching Their Sons Sleep And Shares Current Concern He Has
K-Fed didn't hold back.
Since Britney Spears and Kevin Federline divorced nearly two decades ago, countless reports have surfaced regarding legal issues and interpersonal conflicts. Federline (47), for his part, has made a number of claims about his former spouse’s alleged conduct and vice versa. He’s now sharing even more allegations about Spears (43) via his memoir, which will be released soon. Not only does Federline allege that Spears would hold knives while watching their sons sleep, but he reveals something that worries him today.
“K-Fed” is looking towards the October 21 release of You Thought You Knew, which reportedly tracks his formative years to his emergence as an entertainer. The book also covers his relationship with Spears, who he was married to from 2004 to 2007. Spears and Federline also share two sons – Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19). In his memoir (via The New York Times), Kevin claimed there were times when his kids would wake up to see their mother standing in proximity to them while keeping a knife in hand:
As of this writing, the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer has yet to respond to the allegations leveled against her by her ex-husband. These comments should be taken with a grain of salt at this time, but Spears did go viral in 2023 for dancing with knives in a social media video. At the time, someone called a law enforcement agent over the situation and, in 2024, Spears addressed her knives video following a hiatus from dancing.
Over the past several years have seen Britney Spears post a consistent amount of content on social media, with many of her posts including videos of herself dancing. In some of those same videos, the Grammy-winning pop star also appears scantily clad. While Spears is no longer under her conservatorship, many have expressed concern about her actions. Kevin Federline, for his part, wrote in another chapter of his book that he thinks “the clock is ticking” and that something dangerous could happen with his ex:
Federline and Spears have had their share of issues over the years, having even engaged in a back-and-forth on social media in 2022, during which they leveled various allegations at each other. Around that same time, even Spears’ then-husband, Sam Ashgari, slammed Federline for calling out his wife. It was also alleged in 2023 that Federline said his ex-wife was on meth, but he later called those reports “lies.”
Nevertheless, when the conservatorship lifted in 2021, Kevin Federline shared his feelings and said that Britney Spears could see their kids. That was on the condition that the boys would be “properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator.” Spears has been steadily reintegrating herself into the lives of her sons, who are now living in Hawaii with Federline. Whether she or her team opts to respond to her ex’s claims remains to be seen.
