Godzilla Minus One Should Be Nominated For Best Picture, And No, I'm Not Joking -- Here's Why

Not too long ago, CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell argued that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse deserves a Best Picture nomination, and I agree. That said, I also know that Sean LOVES Spider-Man. (He even wrote a whole book about the character’s reign in Hollywood that I highly recommend.) So he might be slightly biased when it comes to the old webhead. And that’s okay! If you love a character, then you’re willing to go to bat for them time and time again. While I also adored Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (but wasn’t too fond of that cliffhanger ending), that’s not the movie that I want to see get nominated for Best Picture at 2024’s Academy Awards. No, my guy is GODZILLA, and I'm specifically repping the latest movie to feature the character, Godzilla Minus One!

The film -- one of the Japanese imports that just made a mark on the box office -- is the dark horse candidate that I want to see up for Best Picture at the Oscars next year. And I'm going to give you a few reasons why that's the case.

(Image credit: Toho)

Movies Like Godzilla Minus One Are The Reason We Now Have 10 Nominees For Best Picture Rather Than 5

I know what you’re probably thinking: If you really love Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse so much, then why don’t you want that AND Godzilla Minus One to be up for Best Picture? Look, I do. I definitely do. In fact, it’s often believed that it’s because The Dark Knight (a genre film) was snubbed for Best Picture all the way back in 2009 that we got 10 nominees for Best Picture in 2010. Among the movies nominated for the honor that year was District 9, which I doubt would have been up for the prize if we only had 5 at that point.

However, I just don’t see two mega genre films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Godzilla Minus One getting the nod for Best Picture. Not when you already have an extremely strong year with movies like Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, The Holdovers, Poor Things, American Fiction, Maestro and Barbie getting all the buzz thus far. Yes, that’s only 8 potential films, but history has shown that the Academy usually doesn’t fill all 10 slots. Not only that, but films like Black Panther and Joker often feel more like rare exceptions than the norm. So I don’t foresee TWO big genre movies like Spider-Verse and Minus One being up for Best Picture when there is no precedent for that in the past.

With that said, when a film like Minus One is one of the best movies of the year, it genuinely does deserve to be up for Best Picture. Almost everybody who’s seen the movie (and not just massive Godzilla fans like myself), seem to think it’s impressive, and not just “fantastic for a Godzilla movie,” mind you, but fantastic in general.

I mean, Minus One, like The Dark Knight, I’d argue, is the reason why there need to be 10 nominations rather than 5 for Best Picture. This is so the Academy can add in some of the fun and popular movies amongst all of the “important” films like your Oppenheimers and your Killers of the Flower Moons. (In fact, one might even say that Barbie is already that “fun and popular” movie that might get nominated.)

And not only that, but Godzilla and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are just as good (if not better) than Oppenheimer and Barbie. So Minus One theoretically getting snubbed just because it’s “a Godzilla movie” SHOULD NOT be a valid argument when there are 10 possible slots available. And hey, if you don’t believe me that the monster movie is one of the best films of the year, well then, why don’t you just listen to some of the critics?

(Image credit: Toho)

Would You Just Look At That Rotten Tomatoes Score?

I know Rotten Tomatoes isn’t the end all, be all, but a lot of people base their viewing preferences on what they see on that website. And with a total of 105 critical reviews (at the time of this writing), Godzilla Minus One has a Tomatometer score of 97%.

Now, granted, 112 critic reviews pales in comparison to Oppenheimer’s 481 reviews (which currently have it at a critical score of 93%), Barbie (with 483 reviews and a score of 88%) or Killers of the Flower Moon (with 432 reviews and a score of 93%). Nevertheless, are we really going to hold that against Godzilla Minus One?

Remember, this is a franchise that currently has an ongoing series called the MonsterVerse (which is a shared universe, mind you) and has had extremely low lows. But the fact of the matter is, this particular movie is different.

Yes, it’s a Godzilla film, but the consensus is that it’s actually meaningful, much like people believed that Black Panther and Joker were impactful. In that way, Minus One also deserves to be recognized because, again, it’s more than JUST a film featuring a giant reptile This one actually has something to say.

(Image credit: Toho)

The Film Has Important Themes About Sacrifice And Hope

A lot of people find a movie like Oppenheimer to be “important,” and that's fine. I’ll give you that. While I wasn’t the biggest fan of it, I understand why CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes gave the film 5 stars in his review. And if it wins Best Picture, I’ll definitely understand. Its themes about the importance of scientific discovery outweighing the importance of morality are potent to be sure.

But Godzilla has literally been a metaphor for the atomic bomb since the very beginning. However, Godzilla Minus One isn’t as concerned with that idea. Instead, the story is all about sacrifice as well as the hope we have for future generations. It’s a story of coming together and living for today, so that our children can be inspired to want to live for tomorrow. The Takashi Yamazaki-helmed feature doesn't present a story about destruction, but rather one about wanting peace and finding conducive ways to deal with trauma.

I know you might not believe me if you haven’t seen it yet, but the film is just as deep and “important” as Oppenheimer and, for that, it should be nominated.

(Image credit: Toho)

The Movie Is Also A Grand-Scale Spectacle And A Genuine Reason To Go Out To The Movie Theater

The Academy sometimes catches flak for nominating movies that “nobody’s seen.” I’m not saying that this is always the case, don't get me wrong. Awarding The Hurt Locker over the biggest movie of all time might do wonders for upholding integrity, but it also kind of makes the Academy seem, well, boring. Or even worse, pretentious.

The organization has since done an ostensibly better job of nominating films that people actually see these days like Avatar, Black Panther and Joker. But the Academy could truly show that it's with it by also nominating another big-screen spectacle, like Godzilla Minus One, which should DEFINITELY be seen on a big screen.

Because even though it's a layered film, as I just noted, it’s also a popcorn flick. And being so, it should be nominated for being the kind of feature that is great but is also drawing people to movie houses. I mean, shouldn’t that count for something, too, when it comes to determining the best movie of the year?

(Image credit: Toho)

Godzilla Is An Icon, And This Might Be His Greatest Movie Ever

Finally, I’ll be straight with you. Just like Sean O’Connell (whose Spidey book can be purchased on Amazon) might be a tad bit biased in wanting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to be up for Best Picture, I’ll admit that I myself am biased in wanting to see MY icon, Godzilla, finally get the respect he deserves. None of this is to discredit what I argued earlier. At the same time though, it would light my heart ablaze if one of my favorite characters was actually recognized for being as great as I’ve always known him to be.

You have to understand. The giant monster, like Batman, is just a part of the global consciousness. The Dark Knight should have DEFINITELY been nominated for Best Picture, not only because it was so good but also because it provided new takes many already knew, like The Joker and Two-Face. And this metamorphosis was important in re-contextualizing familiar faces many of us have known for our entire lives, and that is no small feat.

For many, Heath Ledger IS The Joker now. Likewise, for future generations, I think that Godzilla Minus One might possibly make people reconsider just what a Godzilla movie can actually be, which really is something (and should be rewarded). Especially when you consider that the character is pushing 70 years old, and we’re just finally getting his (arguably) best movie yet.

On that note, what do you think? Am I fanboying too much here? For more news on all things Godzilla-related, be sure to swing around here often.