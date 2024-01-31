That Time Good Will Hunting’s Director Tried To Shoot His Shot For The Fifty Shades Of Grey Gig By Sending In A Pre-Filmed Sex Scene
Gus Van Sant tried to get the attention of the Fifty Shades of Grey author by filming a sex scene from the book.
Gus Van Sant, the director of Good Will Hunting and a shot-for-shot remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho might not seem like the sort who would be interested in directing a movie like Fifty Shades of Grey, but that was one directing job he was very interested in. He wanted the job so much that he decided to just go ahead and film a sex scene and use that as an audition piece, thinking that was the way to get attention.
As ideas go, it’s not the worst. Van Sant tells THR that he thought filming a sex scene would show how committed he was to the project, while also giving the studio and the book’s all-important author a real idea of what his version of the movie would look like. At least one of the actors was all for it, as Alex Pettyfer was interested in playing Christian Grey, and supported this approach. Van Sant said…
It’s unclear what the reaction to the scene was, though Van Sant ultimately didn’t get the job, so it apparently didn’t impress enough. Sam Taylor-Johnson would be chosen to direct the first movie, but the experience was reportedly not a good one for the director or writer Kelly Marcel. Both clashed with book writer E.L. James over changes they wanted to make in the film adaptation, and neither returned for the sequels, with directing duties being taken over by James Foley.
Of course, it takes two to tango as they say, so one might wonder who the other party was that filmed a sex scene simply as a pitch. Unfortunately, Gus Van Sant doesn’t remember who Alex Pettyfer’s scene partner was, saying…
It is, unfortunately, impossible to tell, even assuming Van Sant has the show right, who the woman in question might be. Nip/Tuck wrapped its run in 2010, which would have been a few years before this scene was being shot. So if that was what she was best known for at the time of filming the scene, it may not be anybody we would recognize, though it's possible that's just where Van Sant saw her. Many people you would recognize did appear on the show during its run.
Gus Van Sant’s big shot to direct Fifty Shades didn’t work out, but kudos to him for going for it. Sometimes you just have to go for it and see what happens.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes