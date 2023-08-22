Gran Turismo’s Archie Madekwe Suffered An Unexpected Injury While Filming, And Champagne Was Involved

One of the most iconic images anyone can think of when it comes to racing victory is the champagne bath at the podium. It’s a moment that racer Jann Mardenborough had experienced himself, and it’s chronicled in the upcoming movie based on his early career, Gran Turismo . Unfortunately for actor Archie Madekwe, that triumphant moment came with an unexpected injury involving what’s supposed to be a happy scene.

Madekwe and Mardenborough were both on hand to discuss director Neill Blomkamp’s latest film, at a junket that took place prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. When our own Sean O’Connell asked Jann about the experience of his first champagne bath, Archie jumped in with his recollection of shooting such a moment. Sharing his story with CinemaBlend, here’s how the actor learned that champagne isn’t exactly the best thing for your eyes:

No one prepares you for that. It hurts. … I would have taken goggles if they were available. No one said, ‘Watch your eyes” when we shot that scene. [It went] straight in my eyes, half the take I’m like trying to find my way around. It’s crazy, why do we continue this tradition? It’s crazy.

You would think that someone would have warned poor Archie about this unfortunate reality before filming one of Gran Turismo’s more jubilant scenes; especially his real life counterpart, as Jann Mardenborough’s special role in production saw the driver present throughout the development process of this very movie. Mardenborough was even Archie Madekwe’s stunt driver, which helped lend an authenticity to the automotive component of this high octane drama.

The story of his rise from a racing game competitor to actual motorsports driver covers both the ups and downs of his career’s trajectory. Which, unfortunately, has prompted viewers to look into one major way Gran Turismo differed from the reality . While it doesn’t mitigate the changes made to the order of events in this dramatized version, it’s interesting to learn that such a small reality managed to stay loyal to the truth.

Our Gran Turismo review can attest to the results of the picture’s success as a dramatized biography, so it’s not like the temporary sacrifice of Archie Madekwe’s eyesight went without reward. With the impending release of this biopic just days away, there's a chance that Madekwe's big movie could pull into first place in its official opening weekend. Should the results land the way the studio is aiming for, then perhaps Archie can use such a golden moment as influence to pull for a "goggles optional" rider in his next contract.