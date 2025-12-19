I Cannot Stand 3D Movies, But I Think Avatar: Fire And Ash Made A Believer Out Of Me

I love going to the movies and trying out all the latest and greatest ways to enjoy a big-screen spectacle, but I’ve never been down with 3D films and those flimsy and uncomfortable spectacles. I didn’t care for 3D movies growing up in the ‘90s, didn’t like them when they became prevalent in the 2000s, and have no time for them today. Well, that was until I watched the “remarkable” Avatar: Fire and Ash ahead of the new sci-fi movie’s debut on the 2025 movie schedule.

Though I still have some issues with 3D movies (I think this is mostly a problem with a slightly lazy eye causing some blurred images), James Cameron’s latest epic changed things. This isn’t to say I’m going to be showing up at my local AMC Theatre and start demanding those plastic glasses, but this movie has made a believer out of me. Let me explain…

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

I Actively Avoid 3D Movies, But Made An Exception For Avatar: Fire And Ash

Though I watched the first two Avatar movies in 3D (I didn’t have a choice for the latter), I’ve spent the better part of the past 15 years or so avoiding the format like the plague. Double images, headaches, too much pressure on my sinuses from those disposable glasses they don’t let you keep or throw away, you name it, and I’ve used it as a reason. However, that all changed with James Cameron’s new action flick.

When I was given the opportunity to see Avatar: Fire and Ash in 3D IMAX, I initially turned it down. However, after taking into consideration that Cameron is responsible for some of the best action movies and a handful of iconic sci-fi films, I was willing to make an exception to my rule. You know, I’m glad I did…

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Though It Took Some Adjusting, The Experience Left Me In Awe

I don’t know exactly what causes this, but it takes me a while to get used to 3D movies. It was no different for Avatar: Fire and Ash, as I had a rather long adjustment period (this was made easier thanks to the IMAX introduction sequence). That said, a couple of minutes into the feature presentation, my eyes were ready to go, and I was flying through Pandora like I was a Na’vi on the back of an ikran.

I will admit that there were a few moments throughout the mammoth three-hour-and-15-minute runtime where I had to take the glasses off, but that was to be expected with a film this long and intense. Still, though, this movie left me in a state of awe that quickly reminded me why it’s so important to see movies like this on the biggest screen possible. From flying sequences to some amazing underwater scenes to my favorite action set piece of the entire Avatar franchise, this was a dazzling, eye-popping experience only someone like James Cameron could create.

If you’re someone who doesn’t really care for 3D movies but you get a chance to see Avatar: Fire and Ash in the format (especially if there’s an IMAX option), all I can say is make the plunge. It’s a dazzling, thrilling, and otherworldly experience you won’t soon forget.