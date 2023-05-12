7 Reasons Why Will Trent Has Become My Favorite Network TV Police Drama

Will Trent has become one of my must-watch weekly shows. This is uncharacteristic of me because I currently don’t watch many network shows because I prefer streaming TV shows. They just have a wide assortment of programming that appeals to my desire for unique and bold television.

However, watching Will Trent on ABC every week has shown me that there are still plenty of network TV shows that I may be missing because of my preference for streaming TV shows. ABC in particular has been making some smart and creative programming decisions.

For example, Abbott Elementary is a must-watch comedy for many reasons, but mainly because of its heart and clever incorporation of the mockumentary storytelling structure. Now, for me, Will Trent is a must-watch drama. With so many network crime shows, it’s hard to know which ones are worth watching, but Will Trent manages to stand out for many reasons. It’s its unique attributes that make it one of my favorite police dramas and crime shows.

(Image credit: ABC)

Will Isn’t The Typical Detective Lead And That Makes Him More Fascinating

Many great crime shows and great mystery shows , especially ones similar to shows like Poker Face , Monk, and Columbo, have distinct lead detectives. These characters have something quirky about them that makes them an oddity in this world but really good at their jobs. A lot of procedural cop shows don’t quite follow the route of an eccentric lead. The cops are more by-the-book types who definitely have a life and personality, but the cases are more critical, at least at first, than the personalities of the cops.

We also rarely see an oddball among them. Will Trent is different because it’s partially a procedural cop show and partially a classic mystery television show. Will (Ramón Rodriguez) has many quirks and traits that make him stand out among his peers, which is why he isn’t that popular at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), but he is a very good detective. His distinct traits include always wearing a suit, carrying a handkerchief, and being very observant.

It’s his observational skills and approach to the cases that make him such a good detective. He uses his history as an asset to figure out these cases.

(Image credit: ABC)

It Has A Formula But That Doesn’t Make The Show Feel Boring Or Stale

Most network procedural cop shows follow a pattern and formula. Will Trent has its own pattern and formula. Over the course of the first season, you will notice these patterns fairly quickly. If you pay close enough attention, you can even figure out the culprit in each episode because the show follows a pattern with it. Despite the formula becoming obvious, Will Trent doesn’t feel boring or stale.

You may be able to figure out the killer way before Will and his team, but that doesn’t take away from the show’s entertainment. I don’t watch the show because I want to be surprised, I watch it because I enjoy the characters and how the mystery of the week will play out. The formula just adds to the fun, rather than taking away from it. It’s a little bit comforting knowing that it has a reliable pattern and style.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Comedy Aspects Are Just As Important As The Dramatic Ones

Technically, Will Trent is a drama, but, in reality, it’s more of a hybrid genre show. Sometimes it’s dramatic, sometimes it’s suspenseful, and a lot of times it’s very comedic. The show is not afraid to embrace the ridiculousness of crimes and police TV series. For example, Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) often have subplot crimes, and they often treat them in a comedic way.

The crime could be a murder case and Angie and Michael will do something like make a bet on who committed the crime or trick the criminals by treating them like children. They’ll also both break so many laws themselves. Then Will often makes really funny remarks about everything from the cases and criminals to his colleagues. The show loves a good joke or gags amongst all the drama. It’s the lighthearted nature that makes Will Trent a crime drama that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

(Image credit: ABC)

Will Trent Has An Interesting And Entertaining Ensemble Cast

Will Trent has a great main team. Will and Angie’s long history makes them fascinating to watch together. It’s a little bit toxic but also kind of romantic. That’s what makes it engaging to watch and observe. Then you have Will and his partner Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson), who start off rocky but their relationship evolves into this very compassionate loving partnership that goes beyond the job.

We also witness Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) and Will have this mother-and-son type relationship that grows closer with each episode. It’s also a major point in the Will Trent Season 1 finale.

Additionally, each character’s relationship to Will is intriguing but they also stand on their own as individuals. Angie has a lot of darkness in her from her tragic past. Michael could be this typical jerk cop but he has a lot more heart and warmth than you’d expect from his archetype. Then Faith has her own unique history, struggles, and dreams, both connected to her job and beyond it. Amanda is a great leader and an even better nurturing figure, even if she doesn’t have the warmest persona.

The actors on the show all play their characters very well and embody these characters’ scars and strengths.

(Image credit: ABC)

It Has Great Guest Stars

Mark-Paul Gosselaar appears in the pilot episode as someone with a connection to Will and Angie’s past. Then French Stewart plays a very not-funny character as someone who also has a connection to their past. Greg Germann appears in the final two episodes of the season as a lawyer with a connection to Amanda’s past.

LisaGay Hamilton appears on Will Trent as Faith’s mother. The show loves to bring in television veterans to help make things even more interesting and enticing to watch. Each major guest star has been great in their roles. They make me want to see more guest stars from previous popular shows in future seasons.

(Image credit: ABC)

Many Of Will Trent’s Cases Are Personal To Him

Another thing that makes Will Trent a little different from other police procedurals or cop shows is that many cases have a personal connection to Will. The first two episodes involve someone from his old orphanage coming back into Angie and his life in a dramatic and bloody way. Then the final two episodes of the season very much have a direct connection to him.

Then there are cases that may not have ties to him directly, but indirectly he connects with them. For example, there is a case that forces him to temporarily foster a child. He bonds with the boy. Then there are cases where he uses his past to help him solve the case. Almost every case involves Will or the other detectives getting personally or emotionally involved.

This isn’t a typical angle because a lot of police dramas, at least that I’ve seen, try to stay away from allowing the main detectives to become too emotionally invested in solving the cases. This gives Will and his team a lot more heart because they truly care about each case and victim.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Dog Betty Is An Adorable Addition To The Show

Will’s dog Betty has become one of the stars of the series. The last two episodes of Will Trent Season 1 involve her basically helping to solve the crime. She is becoming just as good of a detective as Will. Betty becoming such a huge part of the show is just such a funny and endearing aspect. It’s unexpected but fun.