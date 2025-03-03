8 Great Gene Hackman Performances You Might Not Have Seen

Just a few weeks ago, I was watching TCM since they were airing Gene Hackman movies for his birthday on January 30th. But, on February 26th, Hackman, his wife, and his dog were found dead in their home . He was 95 years old, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, was 63.

Of course, being the legendary actor that he was, tributes poured in from Hollywood almost immediately, and for good reason. Even though his last movie was 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport, his earlier work, mainly from the ‘70s, includes some of the highlights of American cinema.

Most people will tell you to watch movies like The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure (Which is one of my father’s favorites), and one of Francis Ford Coppola’s best movies , The Conversation. And don’t get me wrong, I suggest you watch all those movies, too, but I thought I would suggest a few other films that you might not be aware of. So, here are 8 great Gene Hackman performances that you might not have seen.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Gene Garrison - I Never Sang For My Father (1970)

A lot of cinephiles like to think of Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle as the quintessential Gene Hackman performance, but the truth is, before The French Connection, Hackman had a very different career. Instead of being the “tough guy,” he was more the three-dimensional man with the deep emotions.

And, that’s what we got in the 1970 movie I Never Sang For My Father. In the film, Hackman plays a college professor who loses his mother, and has to deal with his father, who he has a tempestuous relationship with.

Throughout the film, we learn just why their relationship was so strained, and it really does bring into question: How do you take care of an aging parent who you never really got along with, but also still deeply love?

This is a powerful film, and as somebody who recently lost his own mother, it’s a movie that really resonates with me. Hackman’s performance is subtle, and you would never imagine that a man with this much softness would also be the kind of guy who could throw somebody up against a wall and ask them when was the last time they picked their feet in Poughkeepsie .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Max Millan-Scarecrow (1973)

Do you remember Netflix’s DVD service? Well, I had it for 20 years , and one movie that I had on my queue forever (and never received) was 1973’s Scarecrow, which starred Gene Hackman and Al Pacino. I finally got to see it during TCM’s Hackman celebration, and I’m glad I did, since this was Gene Hackman’s favorite performance of his .

Scarecrow sees Hackman and Pacino as two drifters traveling from California to Pittsburgh in the hopes of opening a car wash together. Along the way, they go through a lot of trials and tribulations (Especially Pacino’s character).

It’s interesting that Hackman saw this as his favorite role, but it makes sense. Throughout the film, he shows a lot of range, as he starts out as this tough guy, but due to events, ends up becoming much looser, and even comical in order to make up for Pacino’s shift in character.

I will admit, some parts of Scarecrow are slow. But, the performances themselves are masterful, and this film has two of America’s greatest actors at the top of their game. What more could you want?

(Image credit: 20th Century-Fox)

Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle - French Connection II (1975)

This might sound like sacrilege, but I’m not a huge fan of the first French Connection. Yes, I know, I know. It won Best Picture, and Hackman won Best Actor, but I just find the film… kinda slow? Maybe even a little boring?

However, I LOVE French Connection II, which is much darker than its predecessor. In the film, “Popeye” Doyle finds himself in France on the hunt for Alain Charnier (Fernando Rey). While there, he struggles with the language, and finds himself completely out of his element.

This makes the film so much more intriguing for me. I also love just how sinister it gets. Doyle gets hooked on the junk, and that becomes a major plot point. There’s also just so much action. Directed by John Frankenheimer, this sequel moves at a quicker pace than the original.

Did a sequel HAVE to be made ( It’s actually a trilogy !)? Maybe, maybe not. But what I will say is that if you want more “Popeye” Doyle, then there’s a pretty great sequel that you might not have seen.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Harry Moseby - Night Moves (1975)

This is another film I saw on TCM, and Night Moves might just be Hackman’s hidden gem.

In this Arthur Penn film, Hackman plays a Private eye who is on the case for a former actress to find her daughter. Along the way, he also has to deal with his crumbling marriage as his wife is having an affair that he’s aware of.

What makes this film so great is that it’s the best of both worlds for Hackman. You get the tough persona found in The French Connection, but you also have the deeply vulnerable side that you might find in some of his earlier roles.

And that ending! Honestly, if you see one obscure Gene Hackman movie on this list, I suggest you check out Night Moves. Like I said, I think it’s his hidden gem.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Sam Clayton - Bite The Bullet (1975)

Before he was the questionable cop , William “Little Bill” Dagget Jr., in Unforgiven, Hackman starred in this Richard Brooks western.

Based on true events, this movie stars Hackman as a former Rough Rider who is entering a cross-country horse race with his friend (Played by James Colburn).

Along the way, the film gets into a myriad of topics, and it isn’t your typical bang-bang, shoot-em-up western. Instead, a lot of the movie feels like a commentary on the Old West, which shows both its glory, but also its uglier side.

Hackman starred in other westerns (One of which I’ll talk about later), but Bite the Bullet is one of the more obscure ones, which is why it makes this list.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Walter Lloyd/Duncan "Duke" Potter - Target (1985)

Another Arthur Penn/Gene Hackman collabo (though, nowhere near as good as Night Moves or Bonnie and Clyde), Target sees Hackman playing a former CIA agent who ends up on a mission with his son, played by Matt Dillon.

Part of the fun of this spy thriller is the dynamics between Hackman and Dillon, as Hackman plays a boring character until the action starts popping off.

The only problem is that it takes a bit long to get to the exciting, thriller stuff, but once it does, it never lets up.

Hackman makes for a compelling action star, even though he's a ways off from the “Popeye” Doyle days.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Sergeant Johnny Gallagher - The Package (1989)

The ‘80s were an interesting period for Hackman. Besides lauded films like Hoosiers and Mississippi Burning, he also starred in tense action thrillers, like 1989’s The Package.

Set during the Cold War, The Package has the interesting premise of both the U.S. and the USSR wanting to end nuclear weapon development, but people on both sides want to sabotage the negotiations. Honestly, it almost feels like a retro version of 24 at times.

Hackman plays a Green Beret Master Sergeant in this one, and the action is top notch. But the best thing about this film is the role he plays against Tommy Lee Jones, who gives a chilling performance.

The Package may not be the best movie Hackman was in during the ‘80s, but it’s certainly one that shows that the man could still make for a unique action star up to the ‘90s.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Brigadier General George Crook - Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Yes, I could have talked about one of the best westerns ever made in Wyatt Earp, but I’m deciding to end on Walter Hill’s Geronimo: An American Legend instead.

Hackman doesn’t play a major role in the film, which is about the Apache Wars, but his performance is noteworthy enough that I thought I would include it in this list.

In the film, he plays real-life figure, Brigadier General George Crook, and unlike most of the people in his regiment, he actually respects Geronimo. This only ends up harming his career, though, and he ends up resigning.

Geronimo: An American Legend is actually a highly underrated film (and yes, I’m using that word correctly. It only has a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes , and deserves higher), and it’s one that you should definitely check out.

We’ll miss you, Mr. Hackman.